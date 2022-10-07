John Waters set to return to filmmaking after 20 years with this new project

To the delight of his loyal fans, John Waters has announced he’s going to make another movie, almost 20 years since his last work as a director.

Waters made his name as the director of trashy, low-budget cult movies starring the drag queen Divine. The two became friends when young in their home city of Baltimore.

Waters achieved mainstream success with the likes of Hairspay and Serial Mom. The former spawned a hit musical show and a big-screen remake.

However, over the last couple of decades, Waters has turned more to writing and live appearances.

His new movie venture will be an adaptation of his own book, Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. Published in May, it was his first work of fiction after several memoirs and collections of essays.

The book has been optioned by Waters’ own Village Roadshow Pictures.

Waters told Deadline, “Liarmouth is the craziest thing I’ve written in a while, so maybe it’s fitting that my novel was shocking enough to jumpstart the engine of my film career.

He added he was, “Thrilled to be back in the movie business, hopefully to spread demented joy to adventuresome moviegoers around the world.”

It will be Waters’ first movie since 2004’s A Dirty Shame.

Liarmouth

Liarmouth centers on the character of Marsha Sprinkle, a suitcase thief roundly hated even by her own family, including pet plastic surgeon mom, Adora, and trampoline park owner daughter, Poppy. People refer to Marsha as ‘Liarmouth’, until she’s one day forced to tell the truth.

On its publication in May, the New York Times called it a “manic, hyperbolic and deviant” work, and a “gateway drug” to the world of John Waters.

