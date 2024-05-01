Johnny Knoxville keeps winding up with d*ck pics on his phone: “You can’t imagine the amount”

Johnny Knoxville loves a crotch shot in more ways than one.

For nearly 25 years, the actor and stunt performer has made a career out of treacherous acts of self destruction that often required him to take kicks, punches, hammers, and all kinds of projectiles to different parts of his body, but especially the groin.

His penchant for bodily harm was first exposed in the 2000 MTV reality series Jackass and then in the four feature-length films in the franchise: Jackass: The Movie (2002), Jackass Number Two (2006), Jackass 3D (2010) and Jackass Forever (2022).

Cock and ball torture is his thing!

johnny knoxville eating shit compilation pic.twitter.com/7SQVlqLsX6 — ! (@frldog) April 23, 2022

Now after a quarter century of having his nether regions manhandled, the 53-year-old has disclosed how he can’t stop his buds from sending him photos of their junk. Not that he wants to either!

While Knoxville is straight and currently in a relationship with costume designer Emily Ting, somehow d*ck picks just keep ending up on his phone.

“I have some buddies that send them to me,” the 53-year-old silver fox told Interview. “You can’t imagine the amount of d*ck pics I have from [Chris] Pontius and they’re always hilarious. “

For those that don’t know, Pontius is part of Knoxville’s Jackass crew and usually performs his “Party Boy” daredevil antics rocking nothing but a thong.

Knoxville further elaborated on the certain type of male genitalia photos he prefers: “Unwanted or unprompted d*ck pics: bad. Wanted d*ck pics: awfully good.” Same.

His interest in penis pics of any kind may actually stem from his fraught history with the health status of his own member.

Back in 2010, Knoxville discussed the extent of his groin injuries and the description isn’t for the faint of heart.

“It’s just like a dog’s chew-toy down there. I broke my penis about three years ago trying to backflip a motorcycle. So that didn’t help its appearance—although it’s pretty cute,” he assured Vanity Fair prior to the release of Jackass 3D.

“I still have to use a catheter twice a day and it’s been three years now.”

Thoughts and prayers, Johnny!

Despite having a very straight bro-y fanbase, Jackass was always very homoerotic. In addition to Pontius’ thong show and the plethora of penis moments, the franchise also featured stunts involving nipple torture, anal pain, and Steve-O in various scantily clad situations.

But when Vanity Fair dared to ask if Jackass was “a smidge gay” in 2010, Knoxville was insulted.

“I’m offended you just said a smidge!” he quipped. “We’re over here sitting on rainbows and you say a smidge.”

While Knoxville may have responded slightly in jest, he and his team had always been subversively working to fight the anti-LGBTQ+ culture of the time in their own way.

“We always thought it was funny to force a heterosexual MTV generation to deal with all of our thongs and homoerotic humor,” Steve-O said in the 2010 interview.

“In many ways, all our gay humor has been a humanitarian attack against homophobia. We’ve been trying to rid the world of homophobia for years, and I think gay people really dig it too.”

We dig.

Since filming Jackass Forever in 2022, Knoxville has given his groin a break and paused doing any more bodily harm on camera.

In the meantime, Knoxville launched his new podcast Pretty Sure I Can Fly, in which he and comedian Elna Baker interview thrill seekers who have pushed passed the limits of human potential. The entire Jackass franchise can be streamed in all its gay rights glory on Paramount+.