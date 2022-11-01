Johnny Sibilly just teased an OnlyFans and started a fruity feeding frenzy

Queer as Folk (r.i.p.) star Johnny Sibilly has his followers feeling queer as f*ck, and we’re all here for it.

We don’t know what was in the air this Halloween, but apparently no amount of spooky spirit could keep the libido down. A twitter user got the star involved directly, tagging him and asking, “Can @JohnnySibilly make an onlyfans already? We’re thirsty out here.”

In response, Sibilly asked the million dollar question:

Turns out his fun-filled TV roles aren’t all the audience is tuning in for!

He got the answers he requested — and they’re exactly as expected.

In the immortal words of Kevin JZ Prodigy, “This is what I wanna see”:

Honestly if you read the dictionary with your shirt off for 1 video a month, I’d subscribe. — colby 🐺 (@calmdowncold) October 31, 2022

🍑 🍑 🍑 🍆 — Christopher Anderson 🌈 (@chriso_1376) October 31, 2022

Honestly, we respect the euphemistic emojis.

Even if an Onlyfans account does come around, folks might not be getting content quite as revealing as these hopefuls have in mind. No need to fret, though; the star is plenty generous on main.

Whether this teasing ask was a trick or not, Sibilly hands out treats year-round:

