Johnny Sibilly (Photo: Shutterstock)

We love actor Johnny Sibilly and we love his reaction when someone told him on TikTok, “Please don’t be gay”.

Sibilly replied by posting a video of himself grabbing his boyfriend and passionately kissing him.

Watch below.

Online, many said they watched the video more than once.

“Why is this tik tok 20 minutes long 😩” quipped one.

“Loved every hour of this,” said another.

On Instagram, a few fellow celebrities responded. Presenter Jaymes Vaughan said, “Please be gay.”

Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk replied with a row of laughing emojis. Drag queen Jackie Beat said, “Please be Gay… WITH ME!”

However, not everyone enjoyed the video. One person posted, “It’s amazing to be gay but not everyone wants to see this like my kids for example.”

Sibilly replied, “I don’t care about your kids”.

(Screenshot)

The other man in Sibilly’s video is his boyfriend, Phillip Davis. The two men started posting photos together online in late March. Sibilly confirmed to Out that the photos could be considered a “hard launch” of his new relationship.

Davis is a former gymnast and cheerleader who lives in South Florida.

Sibilly gained attention on Pose before starring in the Queer As Folk reboot. He’s also had a recurring role on Hacks and recently appeared on Station 19 as a firefighter. Yesterday, it was announced just after its season 3 finale, that Hacks has been commissioned for a fourth season. Sibilly shared the news on his Instagram stories, so here’s hoping he features in the forthcoming episodes.

