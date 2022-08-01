Johnny Sibilly says he would “totally f*ck” himself if he could

View this post on Instagram
Johnny Sibilly has told followers he would happily have sex with himself if it were possible to do so.
On TikTok, the Queer As Folk actor posted a video of himself reacting to several contestants in a male beauty pageant. They came from different countries and most met with Sibilly’s lusty approval.
One viewer then pointed out the obvious: The contestants all bear a passing resemblance to Sibilly himself.
“Looks like you’re watching yourself, and the more you like the more they look like you,” they said.
The observation throws up interesting ideas about male beauty: Do many gay men cultivate their looks to match their own ideas of beauty? Or is finding yourself attractive an example of self-acceptance?
Sibilly took the comment and responded to it on a later TikTok video.
“Interesting. I mean, I would f*ck myself.
“Like, I know what I give so I’d like to get what I give. You know what I’m saying?
“I actually have no shame. If someone’s like, ‘Your boyfriend looks just like you!’ Yeah, I’m trying to fuck myself but I can’t do that!” he continued.
“Call me cliché. I don’t give a fuck.
“Don’t get me wrong, I love all types. I just love men. But if I saw myself walking down the street, I’d be like … ‘Let me get in that!’” he laughs.
“I don’t know if that makes me confident, narcissistic, or what, but here it is, that’s the truth.”
Do you fit the mold of your “type” or are you attracted to men who look little like you? Let us know in the comments below.
4 Comments
LumpyPillows
Yeah, I’d have done me…back in the day.
Kangol2
Um, Johnny Sibilly, really? I mean, you are very attractive but…the myth of Narcissus is a cautionary tale, hunty!
ShiningSex
It’s called using a dildo honey. Anyone can do it. LOL.
I hate arrogance. It’s so pointless.
monty clift
Sibilly being a self-absorbed narc is really unsurprising. His meltdown over a review and incessant holier-than-thou twitter preaching is evident of what kind of person he is.