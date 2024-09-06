Johnny Sibilly (Photo: Shutterstock)

It’s crazy how even just a little bit of facial hair can transform your face, right?

Johnny Sibilly turned 37 years old on Thursday. The handsome actor marked his birthday by shaving off his beard and posting a smooth-skinned photo to his Instagram.

From twunk to twink!

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Many rushed to comment. Celebrities such as TS Madison and Jaymes Vaughan were among the many to wish him a happy birthday.

Others commented on his smooth complexion.

“Wait but now you look like you can’t yet vote!” said actor Rose Abdoo.

Others said Sibilly appeared to be on set, suggesting he’s shaved for a role. In clips on stories, he appeared to be shooting something with Laith Ashley, singer Vincint, and Dexter Mayfield.

Sibilly first came to attention with a role in Pose. He was then cast as a lead in the reboot of Queer As Folk. He also had recurring roles on Hacks and the final season of Station 19 earlier this year.

Sibilly recently signed with major talent agency CAA. He also hosts Logo TV’s Spill interview show and co-hosts the fabulous Tres Leches podcast with Juan Torres-Falcon and Ian Paget.

Boyfriend

In May, Sibilly revealed he was dating Phillip Davis, an “ex gymnast / cheerleader” and OnlyFans creator.

Davis was among those to wish Sibilly a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person 🥰 You’ve brought so much happiness and love into my life from the moment we met and you make every day brighter with that perfect smile of yours that I’ll never be able to get enough of. I appreciate and adore you more than you’ll ever know. Have the best day my little baker, my cookie monster and my best friend 💕”

Sibilly responded, saying, “My baby. You’ve been the best gift this past year could’ve ever brought me. I’m so grateful for you every single day and am so excited for the countless birthday to come by your side. I love you so so so much.”

Devin Way

Another person to post fulsome birthday wishes is fellow Queer As Folk actor Devin Way.

“If anyone deserves to be celebrated today it is YOU!” Way said on Instagram, tagging Sibilly and sharing several photos of them together.

“You are a fierce and loyal protector of the people you love and care about and of those whose voices often times don’t get heard. You use your platform, time and energy to uplift others and to spread not only joy but education. You aren’t scared to put someone in check (I know from personal experience 😉) and you are also quick to give people their flowers ( I also know that from personal experience)

“I will never forget the day I met you in the street. I had just moved to LA, was a fan of your videos and I approached you to tell you that I thought you were amazing. Years later after becoming costars and friends, that hasn’t changed. You are so amazing and I am eagerly looking forward to all of the many MANY ways your light and talent will continue to change the world.”

Many happy returns, Mr Sibilly!