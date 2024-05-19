Meet 18 pansexual celebrities who are expanding queer visibility, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Gays gathered for garlic bread in the park…

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

…and a new trend was born.

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin posed for Vogue.

Ian Paget served.

Reese Witherspoon returned to her roots.

@reesewitherspoon Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @Prime Video ♬ Perfect Day – Hoku

Christian Sandoval served his country.

Rynia Kando stubbed her toe.

Evan Lamicella dried himself.

Jennifer Coolidge delivered a commencement speech.

Kennedy Davenport opened her refrigerator.

♬ original sound – Panginaheals @panginaheals You know I can’t cook @kennedyddoftx but i love me some Vivienne Penne…Get into our Flamingo family bond on the brand new episode of @rupaulsdragracelive: UNTUCKED 💛 Streaming now only on @wowpresentsplus 🎰 #DragRaceVegas

And Johnny Sibilly got a whiff.

Don't forget to share: