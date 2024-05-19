Meet 18 pansexual celebrities who are expanding queer visibility, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Gays gathered for garlic bread in the park…

@fendihendrixx

one more day

♬ original sound – fendi ✨

…and a new trend was born.

@seattlerefined 🏳️‍🌈🥖 Welcome to Gays Eating Garlic Bread at the Park @fendi ✨ We hope the algorithm finds you. It kept us going! ✨ #seattle #garlicbread #pnw #seattlerefined #pnwgays #gay #parkdays #parkgays #yum ♬ Fun and happy whistling and ukulele(930822) – yutaka.T

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin posed for Vogue.

@benplattypus thanks @Vogue ♬ Cherry On Top – Ben Platt

Ian Paget served.

@ianpaget_

Replying to @Natasha @DariusHickman #MondayMoves #dance #kehlani @Mynameisntq

? original sound – Kehlani

Reese Witherspoon returned to her roots.

@reesewitherspoon Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @Prime Video ♬ Perfect Day – Hoku

Christian Sandoval served his country.

@itschristiannoel JETS!!! #military #milife #navy #trending #foryoupage #deployment #ABH ♬ Vogue Bask Rework – officialbask

Rynia Kando stubbed her toe.

@ryniakando #impressions #impression #singing #voiceacting ♬ original sound – Rynia Kando

Evan Lamicella dried himself.

@evanlamicella How to properly squeegee ur body #fyp ♬ original sound – Evan Lamicella

Jennifer Coolidge delivered a commencement speech.

@washu Replying to @carrie Next time you see her, call her Dr. @Jennifer Coolidge #WashU24 #JenniferCoolidge #commencement #graduation #speech #wordsofwisdom ♬ original sound – WashU

Kennedy Davenport opened her refrigerator.

@panginaheals You know I can’t cook @kennedyddoftx but i love me some Vivienne Penne…Get into our Flamingo family bond on the brand new episode of @rupaulsdragracelive: UNTUCKED 💛 Streaming now only on @wowpresentsplus 🎰 #DragRaceVegas ♬ original sound – Panginaheals

And Johnny Sibilly got a whiff.

@johnnysibilly

No shame just shimmy! 😂

♬ original sound – Tiktok / IG strategy 🚀

