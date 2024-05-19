Meet 18 pansexual celebrities who are expanding queer visibility, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Gays gathered for garlic bread in the park…
@fendihendrixx
one more day♬ original sound – fendi ✨
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
…and a new trend was born.
@seattlerefined 🏳️🌈🥖 Welcome to Gays Eating Garlic Bread at the Park @fendi ✨ We hope the algorithm finds you. It kept us going! ✨ #seattle #garlicbread #pnw #seattlerefined #pnwgays #gay #parkdays #parkgays #yum ♬ Fun and happy whistling and ukulele(930822) – yutaka.T
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin posed for Vogue.
@benplattypus thanks @Vogue ♬ Cherry On Top – Ben Platt
Ian Paget served.
Reese Witherspoon returned to her roots.
@reesewitherspoon Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @Prime Video ♬ Perfect Day – Hoku
Christian Sandoval served his country.
@itschristiannoel JETS!!! #military #milife #navy #trending #foryoupage #deployment #ABH ♬ Vogue Bask Rework – officialbask
Rynia Kando stubbed her toe.
@ryniakando #impressions #impression #singing #voiceacting ♬ original sound – Rynia Kando
Evan Lamicella dried himself.
@evanlamicella How to properly squeegee ur body #fyp ♬ original sound – Evan Lamicella
Jennifer Coolidge delivered a commencement speech.
@washu Replying to @carrie Next time you see her, call her Dr. @Jennifer Coolidge #WashU24 #JenniferCoolidge #commencement #graduation #speech #wordsofwisdom ♬ original sound – WashU
Kennedy Davenport opened her refrigerator.
@panginaheals You know I can’t cook @kennedyddoftx but i love me some Vivienne Penne…Get into our Flamingo family bond on the brand new episode of @rupaulsdragracelive: UNTUCKED 💛 Streaming now only on @wowpresentsplus 🎰 #DragRaceVegas ♬ original sound – Panginaheals
And Johnny Sibilly got a whiff.
@johnnysibilly
No shame just shimmy! 😂♬ original sound – Tiktok / IG strategy 🚀
Related*
‘Bridgerton’s new queer hunk James Phoon is flooding everyone’s britches
Meet ‘Bridgerton’s’ newest dreamboat.
Don't forget to share: