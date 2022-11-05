Johnny Sibilly’s healthy habits, Titanius Maximus’ Santa hat, & Tom Daley’s ice bath

This week Caitlyn Jenner made a fool of herself again, Grindr founder Joel Simkhai denounced his baby, and David Archuleta kissed a man for the first time. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Amini Fonua sat underwater.
Titanius Maximus switched seasons.
Nick Adams channeled Frank-N-Furter.
Johnny Sibilly made some changes.
Arthur Nory sweat it out.
Derrick Gordon started the week right.
Kyle Kothari sat in the bath.
Stephen Lomas buttoned his pants.
Jalen Noble took a drink.
Yona Knight-Wisdom dropped a book.
Lil Nas X ran into Adam Lambert.
Matt Lister hit the gym.
Jack Merridew got comfy.
Polo Morín turned 32.
Shawn Mendes showed belly button.
Jose Lopez started his reign as Mr. Gay World.
Adam Peaty got clean.
Thom Evans flexed.
Haaz Sleiman voted.
And Tom Daley took an ice bath.
One Comment
nm4047
Not much of him to start with, but an ice bath? will need the pepper and some tweezers