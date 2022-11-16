JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure officially enter Round Two of their feud and the gloves are off

Just when we thought the battle of the blondes was over, the bell has rung for another round!

2010s child star JoJo Siwa thought she had settled her tiff with ’90s child star Candace Cameron Bure back in August, but after a new homophobic twist in the saga, Siwa is jumping back into the octagon.

The former Full House kid and current mediocre Christmas actress recently announced her departure from the Hallmark Channel in favor of a new network, “Great American Family“. If it sounds like a MAGA buzzword soup, that’s because it probably is!

She’s joined the channel as chief creative officer in a desire to “promote faith programming and good family entertainment” that will “keep traditional marriage at the core.” This move just happens to coincide with Hallmark preparing to release its first LGBTQ led Christmas film, The Holiday Sitter, on December 11th.

Siwa, in her young queer wisdom, saw right through to the actress’s homophobic motivations:

“I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie [channel] with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” she writes. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin chimed in in the comments, writing “You know I love you” with a couple heart emojis for good measure.

Siwa kept the good times rolling in her Instagram story, laughing at the actress’s messy announcement.

“Her article thing… I’m genuinely dying laughing over it,” she says. “It says ‘I think the Great American [Family] will keep traditional marriage at the core.’ It’s just embarrassing! I’m just embarrassed for her.”

She mainly couldn’t believe that any Bure representative had signed off on that comment in 2022 (though who knows what quality representation Bure could possibly have).

“No harm, no hate,” she starts, “but it just is hilarious to me that somebody — I mean, it is a quote coming from Candace — but somebody was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a great idea.'”

Siwa is far from the homophobic holiday has-been’s only detractor in this move. GLAAD and its CEO Sarah Kate Ellis got her together in an official statement.

“It’s irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion,” she writes. “Her statement is harmful and insulting to LGBTQ employees, as well as employees with LGBTQ friends and family.”

In addition to the ethics of the situation, Ellis suggests potentional partners of the network to think about their own images.

“Actors, advertisers, cable and streaming platforms, and production companies should take note and seriously consider whether they want to be associated with a network that holds exclusion as one of its values.”