“We’re about to get messy…”

When she doesn’t have her hands full inventing gay pop, the loudly and proudly out singer/dancer JoJo Siwa keeps busy with her very own podcast, JoJo Siwa Now, for iHeartRadio, where she loves to “speak freely, rant my mind off, yap my little heart out, and just tell ya how it is and be straight up with you—and also call out people for their bullsh*t!”

Yup, her sweet, innocent Nickelodeon days are far, far behind her. This is Jojo Siwa now, and she’s got something to say!

Recent episodes of the podcast have relied on a simple format where she rattles off lists of five things that fit a certain category, and this week’s episode titled “5 People I Would Never Have On My Podcast” promised to be a doozy.

#1 on her list? Candace Owens, the extremist right-wing commentator who famously questioned Siwa’s sexuality when she came out in 2021. “I don’t have time to talk to not nice people,” the 21-year-old singer shares.

Extremely understandable!

But it’s answer #2 where things really get interesting—it’s yet another Candace, Candace Cameron Bure, a.k.a. the queen of “bringing family values back to Christmas movies” and other thinly veiled homophobic nonsense.

Recall, if you will, the long ago time known as the “Summer Of 2022” when Siwa posted a TikTok dishing on the rudest celebrity she’d ever met, Bure, who allegedly refused to take a photo with the Dance Moms star in 2014, which either occurred at a Fuller House red carpet or an after-party, depending on who you ask.

JoJo Siwa & Candace Cameron Bure on the same episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in 2019 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“This is started on accident… I did not mean for it to go as viral as it was,” Siwa says of her “very public beef” with Bure on the podcast. Though she admits to initially feeling bad about how much things blew up, citing some mutual friends between the two, the “Karma” singer adds that she then learned of some “shady things [Bure] has done and some shady organizations she has worked with.”

Though Bure did apologize to Siwa for the photo slight back in the day, she continued to denigrate the LGBTQ+ community at large, making barbed comments about “traditional marriage,” criticizing a man for contracting HIV, and most recently losing her sh*t over the inclusion of drag queens in the 2024 Paris olympics opening ceremony.

Referring to Bure’s comments that imply gay marriage is weird, Siwa feels it “stung” the community, her community. “It goes back to wanting to stand up for my people,” she adds. “We’re doing all this work to be more visible and out there for kids in the next generation to feel more normal.”

Siwa shared similar feelings last summer when she appeared on her friend Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast, revealing she had no regrets over calling out Bure in the first place and coming to the realization that the two were just never going to see eye to eye.

So, two years on, where do things stand?

“Honestly, no real shade anymore to Cameron,” Siwa says in closing. “I just wouldn’t have her on my podcast, you know what I mean? We just don’t walk on the same side of the road. That’s fine. If I saw her, I would just not say hi.”

No real shade. Sure.

In other words, don’t expect these two to work it out on the remix any time soon.

And don’t worry, we couldn’t leave you hanging—for the curious, here are the four other people Jojo Siwa says she’d never have on her podcast (and, yes, that makes six total—she just got excited and wanted to add one more):

Freddie Mercury : Siwa says she absolutely idolizes the Queen frontman, but won’t be having him on the pod… for obvious reasons.

: Siwa says she absolutely idolizes the Queen frontman, but won’t be having him on the pod… for obvious reasons. Trisha Paytas: Apparently the two were friends for a bit, but Siwa thinks the controversial content creator was just using her for clicks back in the day.

Apparently the two were friends for a bit, but Siwa thinks the controversial content creator was just using her for clicks back in the day. Anyone she might be in a relationship with: Siwa says she’s ready to keep that part of her life private now. And you know what that is? Growth!

Siwa says she’s ready to keep that part of her life private now. And you know what that is? Growth! Any of her exes—except one: Apparently she’s still got a “happy, healthy” relationship with one unnamed ex-girlfriend. The rest of them will have to guest on someone else’s pod.

In closing, Siwa says: “No matter what I do or what I say, people are going to sh*t on [it] or be asses about it, so you know what? Might as well give the people what they want! I’m your guilty pleasure!” And, yes, that’s a reference to her latest EP, Guilty Pleasure. That’s a savvy young businesswoman right there!

New episodes of iHeartRadio’s Jojo Siwa Now release every Tuesday on most major podcasting platforms.