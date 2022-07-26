JoJo Siwa gives homophobe Candace Cameron Bure the shady superlative she deserves

Poster child of sugary sweetness Jojo Siwa has developed just a bit of bite as she’s grown up, and one celeb is definitely feeling the shade.

Full House alum and general homophobe Candace Cameron Bure was recently featured in a TikTok from Siwa, in which the dancer shows off celebrity pictures in response to different prompts.

When “Rudest celebrity I’ve met” comes up, Siwa quickly flashes a picture of Bure:

Honestly, Bure should probably just be glad to be featured in something again.

Siwa also reveals in the video that Zendaya is her celeb crush, Miley is the nicest celeb she’s met, and Sir Elton is the coolest celeb around.

The last pick in the video is for “celebrity that did me dirty” and the choice for this one is, somehow, Spongebob Squarepants. This is likely a reference to Nickelodeon in general, but maybe she and the sponge have beef.

The Dance Moms star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside Bure back in 2019, and no bad blood was visible. The two actually exchanged gifts, with the former offering a “Queen of Christmas” hair bow and the latter gifting cookie cutters and a few recipes.

However, it’s clear that the diplomatic spirit between them has vanished faster than Bure’s low budget Christmas movie earnings.

After 18 million views and counting on Siwa’s TikTok, the “rudest celeb” honoree responded in her usual way.

“Trust the Lord always,” Bure writes on her Instagram story. A homophobe putting up a bible verse to scold a queer youth? Groundbreaking.

If this practice of calling out queerphobic people is the energy Siwa is taking into the future, consider her cosigned.