JoJo Siwa is about to make history

Internet personality JoJo Siwa has announced she will join the cast of Dancing with the Stars next season in a history-making role: She will be the first competitor in the history of the show to dance as part of a same-sex couple.

Variety reports that Siwa will have a female partner throughout her run on the show, marking the first same-sex pairing in the program’s 30-season history.

“It’s really special that not only now do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also you get a dance with whom you want to dance,” Siwa said in a statement. “There’s a lot of barriers that we’re going to have to break through — who leads, how do you dress, what shoes do you wear? But I think it’s all something that I’m looking forward to. It’s going to be tricky, but it’s going to give so much to people out there — people of the LGBTQ community, people who feel just a little different. It’s going to give them a sense of happiness.”

Siwa added that the producers of the show had offered her the option of choosing either a male or female partner. Given the option, she chose the lady.

“I want to make it OK for the people who come after me,” she added. “I want to make everything OK for the people who come after me.”

Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee are, thus far, the only cast members announced for the new season. Parent network ABC will release the full line-up on September 8. The show will premiere on September 20.