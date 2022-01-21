stick to acting

Jon Voight’s latest video has people feeling “so much empathy for Angelina Jolie right now”

Actor and outspoken Republican Jon Voight says “hope has arrived,” in the form of Donald Trump.

Exactly how the former president embodies that hope ins’t entirely clear from the video Voight posted to Twitter this week, except that the spirit of Abraham Lincoln is involved.

“We must give applause for our hero. Yes, he’s been the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” Voight, who is Angelina Jolie’s father, says without a lick of irony.

“He’s a man of integrity, a man of devotion, a man who ran the entire country with great heart and soul. I’d like to give President Trump an honor,” he continues.

Voight goes on to repeat false claims about the 2020 election.

“Hope has arrived, and we shall never feel this loss again for we all know it was stolen, and we, the American people, know the truth. Donald J. Trump is a source of God’s speed, and I know Abraham Lincoln’s spirit is with him to turn America great again.”

While there are more than a few MAGA loyalists in the comments section, here’s what the other side is saying: