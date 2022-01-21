Jon Voight’s latest video has people feeling “so much empathy for Angelina Jolie right now”

Actor and outspoken Republican Jon Voight says “hope has arrived,” in the form of Donald Trump.

Exactly how the former president embodies that hope ins’t entirely clear from the video Voight posted to Twitter this week, except that the spirit of Abraham Lincoln is involved.

“We must give applause for our hero. Yes, he’s been the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln,” Voight, who is Angelina Jolie’s father, says without a lick of irony.

Hope has arrived pic.twitter.com/W8zeaZzGeZ — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) January 19, 2022

“He’s a man of integrity, a man of devotion, a man who ran the entire country with great heart and soul. I’d like to give President Trump an honor,” he continues.

Voight goes on to repeat false claims about the 2020 election.

“Hope has arrived, and we shall never feel this loss again for we all know it was stolen, and we, the American people, know the truth. Donald J. Trump is a source of God’s speed, and I know Abraham Lincoln’s spirit is with him to turn America great again.”

While there are more than a few MAGA loyalists in the comments section, here’s what the other side is saying:

Tell me you’re in denial without telling me you’re in denial 🤡 — Jeanine (@nean72) January 21, 2022

“Now, you may think YOU know who Abraham Lincoln’s immortal spirit is supporting in 2024, but I, Jon Voight, know FOR CERTAIN his spirit is backing Donald Trump from the eternal afterlife. I know because I just spoke to him yesterday in the back yard, told me to my face, he did.” — JakobiRobi (@JakobiRobi) January 19, 2022

Did Abe try to overthrow his own government?? I missed that part. I don’t remember him saying there were good people on both sides of the Civil War either. Was it his need to obstruct justice? Trying to find the parallel. Don’t be late for your shift at Papa John’s — Formerly Scrotie Sez (@Go65Must) January 21, 2022

Jon you are a great actor. That’s all I’m going to say. — Mike Vucovich (@VucovichG) January 20, 2022

You do realize that if Lincoln were alive today he’d be a Democrat, right? And you do remember the parties essentially switched platforms in the last century, right? I don’t know why we automatically assume Hollywood actors are intelligent because, well, here’s proof positive. — Jim Donald (@jdonald3rd) January 21, 2022

So much empathy for Angelina Jolie right now. — Annette Locke (@ablocke7) January 20, 2022

Seek help — Demosthenes (@trabaria) January 19, 2022

“Man of integrity.” Holy shit. Three wives, thousands of swindled investors, and hundreds of stiffed vendors would like a word. — Beau Geste (@BeauGeste11) January 19, 2022

Fuck that was weird — hollig123 (@hollisterReneau) January 19, 2022