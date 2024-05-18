Ready to return to the randy Regency Era? The Netflix hit Bridgerton is back, and its cast is steaming up our screens yet again in Season 3.
This time around, the spotlight is on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). After hearing his unflattering remarks about her, Penelope is no longer carrying a torch for the third Bridgerton son and is looking elsewhere for a husband. So Colin, back from his summer travels with a new look and a new swagger, tries to get back in Penelope’s good graces by giving her a crash course in confidence. “But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly,” Netflix teases in a synopsis.
But be honest with us—are you really watching for the plot? Or are you waiting for the lustful lords and ladies to shimmy out of their shirts and chemises? Many X users, judging by the posts below, fall into the latter camp.
Here are their words of adoration for and amorousness toward Bridgerton Season 3 stars, starting with two of the show’s queer cast members, Jonathan Bailey and James Phoon.
Jonathan Bailey
James Phoon
Nicola Coughlan
Luke Newton
Martins Imhangbe
Victor Alli
Simone Ashley
Luke Thompson
