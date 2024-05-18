Ready to return to the randy Regency Era? The Netflix hit Bridgerton is back, and its cast is steaming up our screens yet again in Season 3.

This time around, the spotlight is on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). After hearing his unflattering remarks about her, Penelope is no longer carrying a torch for the third Bridgerton son and is looking elsewhere for a husband. So Colin, back from his summer travels with a new look and a new swagger, tries to get back in Penelope’s good graces by giving her a crash course in confidence. “But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly,” Netflix teases in a synopsis.

But be honest with us—are you really watching for the plot? Or are you waiting for the lustful lords and ladies to shimmy out of their shirts and chemises? Many X users, judging by the posts below, fall into the latter camp.

Here are their words of adoration for and amorousness toward Bridgerton Season 3 stars, starting with two of the show’s queer cast members, Jonathan Bailey and James Phoon.

Jonathan Bailey

I know bridgerton is planning to have a multitude of leading men but im so sorry, I’m forever TEAM VISCOUNT!! VISCOUNT GIRL PERIOD!! As long as Jonathan Bailey is there, I’m not looking at anyone else. He is Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/swulPkTaEG — NABI ? (@GurlzSpam) May 12, 2024

Jonathan Bailey in a white tee and jeans.



That’s it. That’s the tweet.



pic.twitter.com/f7eBLC3bbO — Bastien | rwrb sequel truther who won (@skippycries) May 11, 2024

This is such a ?????? look



Jonathan Bailey for Radio Times' BAFTA Special issue ? pic.twitter.com/X27DcJfvH6 — ~ H ? ~ (@kdlavs) May 11, 2024

on voit Jonathan Bailey torse nu wouf wouf wouf pic.twitter.com/4KmU26Yncg — ????? ? ? ?? (@hugochimaru) May 16, 2024

sexual orientation: Jonathan Bailey’s arms pic.twitter.com/3L5leoOk5O — chlo| richard madden’s hair (@maddensslut) May 11, 2024

???? Dez momentos em que Jonathan Bailey nos lembrou ser um grande gostoso! Ui, ui, ui!



??? pic.twitter.com/pRptWLB5Lv — PAPELPOP (@papelpop) May 14, 2024

James Phoon

3 more days before we get introduced to this cupcake



I just know all the fandom will love Harry Dankworth and James Phoon pic.twitter.com/t8xC8Bj0Sj — ???? Emerysmummy3011????? #BLM Free ?? (@Emerysmummy3011) May 13, 2024

PLEASE!!! I LOVE JAMES PHOON!!!

He's one of us!!! He's so excited & he's so cute & HSKSJDHHSHSHHKRS!!!

Look at him!!! This day is amazing!!!

P.S. Harry Dankworth fan here, James Phoon super fan here too!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/3Zh1dRUcxj — EM| Writer Colin: I miss you ? & **** **** *** ? (@EmmaMartn7) May 6, 2024

Sorry but James is already my favorite pic.twitter.com/8wWQMQbErv — ?Promenading Anthony’s Pinnacle? (@chaoticguitar) January 6, 2024

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan is so beautiful and radiant and she is in fact the love of my life. pic.twitter.com/B6GvXdBFP0 — alexis ?? (@flawlessmydears) February 17, 2024

Nicola Coughlan is so pretty https://t.co/zZeLpWs5A7 — BURN IT ALL FOR 4B | WNCel?? (@haniimhome) February 2, 2024

Nicola Coughlan is so stunning! ? pic.twitter.com/2IrbhIt7Ac — Irene ?? (@purpaholicfan) July 3, 2022

the crush i have on nicola coughlan is so real pic.twitter.com/mHgLSb2d4D — lo ? (@yasfinneys) August 29, 2023

nicola coughlan is so beautiful like why they got her in that musty ass wig pic.twitter.com/WROt98T3eA — agapé! (@agapethamar) May 16, 2022

Luke Newton

2024 Luke Newton is dangerous to my health.



He keeps getting hotter and idk how my heart will be able to handle it once they do regular promos. ? pic.twitter.com/H2zRo5yOqd — ??? ? ? ? ? ? ???? #BridgertonS3 (@aratakiwaffles) March 9, 2024

Good heavens Luke Newton in a plain white shirt looking so fcking handsome. ? https://t.co/ZE15ODZ9gC pic.twitter.com/DFVGpUV51W — ???? ?? (@aestheteskye) May 17, 2024

happy to say i was always on the luke newton is hot train https://t.co/5PZ4jw0DWP pic.twitter.com/rWQb76eRx9 — delosrusso evil twin (@murphysvhs) September 23, 2023

?New Newts?

Luke Newton for Arena Homme + pic.twitter.com/RUZrGmGNm1 — Nic and Newts (@NicandNewts) May 9, 2024

Martins Imhangbe

Martins Imhangbe is a reason to rewatch Bridgerton with the sound off. ? pic.twitter.com/6sG6gZptit — ? Rebekah Weatherspoon Book Updates! ? (@RdotSpoon) April 9, 2021

Martins Imhangbe from Bridgerton is a beautiful British man. https://t.co/FgTFp34hvR pic.twitter.com/a8bS9nxXMc — Boss & CEO ? (@iamtycole) September 18, 2023

Martins Imhangbe is the real reason to watch #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/krrya0P7vw — jonathan from booktube (@beblackbeloved) December 28, 2020

Watching #Bridgerton



Okkkk Rege is fine but Martins Imhangbe is FINE FINE – I mean…Omgeee!!!! Thank you, Lord, FINE!!! Ok, carry on!



I just really want to thank YOU for this blessing you’ve bestowed upon us. Amen! pic.twitter.com/5nyhJWVCt1 — ENFJ~ Smart, Sexy, & Cool HEAs. (@kenyagoreebell) January 10, 2021

Victor Alli

essa entrevista do victor alli me tornou a fã número 1 desse homem. eles NÃO poderiam ter escalado um john stirling MELHOR. eu vou sofrer mais que a francesca quando ele morrer, eu vou ficar VIÚVA JUNTO COM ELA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/o9zYTex1yT — bibi esposa do john stirling (@BridGabi) May 16, 2024

sem palavras para victor alli,meu john stirling?? pic.twitter.com/pfA3urUVPW — ana•?|polin era bridgerton spoilers (@stanabridgerton) May 17, 2024

O ano é 2024 e tem ator ainda não sendo exaltado porque "não é igual o livro". Victor Alli você merece todo reconhecimento do mundo ??#bridgertons3 pic.twitter.com/6fe5GfPgRR — Cute (@cutebridgerton) May 17, 2024

So if Victor Alli is really playing John Stirling, then I think I’ve come across the best Michael fancast so far. Martin Bobb-Semple. He definitely looks the part of the future earl of kilmartin. ? #Franchael #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/NFVK2c4cuB — Mika Shaye (@mikashaye) September 18, 2023

Simone Ashley

5 minutes into the new Bridgerton and Simone Ashley is the finest thing on the screen pic.twitter.com/pJeu3b9NY8 — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) May 17, 2024

Simone Ashley the absolutely stunning woman that you are pic.twitter.com/wru2hHoCjW — nia (@simoneashwinis) May 16, 2024

ok but let’s talk about how ?absolutely stunning? simone ashley is pic.twitter.com/XOA01djJh0 — Becca?? | rwrb??twd rewatch era?? (@lemon_squeezy04) May 17, 2024

simone ashley u r a princess in every universe pic.twitter.com/iMt7rfYb1h — thalia (@S0PHlEBECKETT) May 13, 2024

Luke Thompson

luke thompson i feel so crazy about you pic.twitter.com/sGhSVv8Awo — paddy (@ladymellors) May 16, 2024

Luke Thompson gets more hotter every time you look at him ??pic.twitter.com/CrbjqvTddf — jurídico sophie beckett (@THEGHOSTEDBOOK) May 16, 2024

"Luke Thompson has sexual tension with every single person that he meets" – NC#BridgertonNetflix#BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/ZbpXlPkols — BellaDameNoir?? (@BellaDameNoir) May 11, 2024

