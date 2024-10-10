leather daddy

Jonathan Bailey in tight leather pants with his belt undone has the gays howling

By Editors October 10, 2024 at 5:00pm
Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey knows exactly what he’s doing.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old English heartthrob caused a stir channeling his inner leather daddy while supporting It-boy favorite designer brand Loewe.

The Spanish luxury fashion house hosted a party to honor the 30th anniversary of Studio Voltaire, a non-profit gallery and artist studios based in London, but it was Bailey who was the star of the show thanks to his form-fitting outfit and one curiously loosened accessory.

As if his handsome visage, scruffy beard, and a bicep-hugging cable knit sweater weren’t enough to get tongues wagging, Bailey poured his lower limbs into a pair of gorgeously tight black leather pants. He’s the full, erm, package!

However there was even more to behold. The pièce de résistance was Bailey’s casually undone belt buckle which teased a new level of thirst.

Excuse me, Sir!

Related*

If reactions to Bailey’s seductive fit and unbuckled belt are any indication, he may have just started a new trend.

The gays went feral.

The uproar over Bailey’s Tom of Finland moment has us reminiscing about other times some of our favorite celebs stepped out in their rock star leathers.

Not for the timid, leather pants have the power to elevate a casual look and turn it into a headlining gig at Madison Square Garden. Throw in an unbuckled belt and a 3-year residency is all yours!

Check out the following leather pants face-offs between Bailey and other queer/ ally stars and then tell us who wore it best…

Jonathan Bailey vs. Ricky Martin

Jonathan BAiley and Ricky Martin

Jonathan Bailey vs. Johnny Weir

Jonathan Bailey and Johnny Weir

Jonathan Bailey vs. Lenny Kravitz

Jonathan Bailey vs Lenny Kravitz

Jonathan Bailey vs. Cher

Jonathan Bailey vs Cher

Jonathan Bailey vs. Colman Domingo

Jonathan Bailey vs Colman Domingo

  • m

    Leather pants never look good on anyone.

