In the past few years, English actor Jonathan Bailey has risen as a prominent queer figure in Hollywood.

With his irresistible charm and undeniable talent, it’s no wonder why his career has continued to reach new heights. Known widely for his role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton, Bailey took center stage (and Gay Twitter X™ by storm) with his leading role in Showtime’s LGBTQ+ historical miniseries Fellow Travelers.

Starring alongside fellow heartthrob Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers, based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, centers on a decades-long romance between two men who first meet during the height of McCarthyism in the 1950s.

Bailey portrays Timothy “Tim” Laughlin, a young and idealistic congressional staffer who becomes entangled with Bomer’s character Hawkins Fuller. The series marked a new milestone in Bailey’s career, earning him a Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

Now, as one of the world’s most high-profile LGBTQ+ actors, Bailey also uses his platform to enact change via his partnership with UK-based LGBTQ+ youth charity Just Like Us, which works with schools and colleges to ensure young queer people can thrive.

“I am immensely proud to be in a position to support Just Like Us and increase the volume and awareness of what they’re setting out to achieve, which I think is incredibly important,” Bailey shared with Just Like Us. “Children deserve the right to feel acknowledged and supported in who they are at such a vital time in their lives.”

The stage is also a place where Bailey is able to shine, as he has an extensive theater background from standout performances in plays like The York Realist and Cock, to his performance in the West End gender-swapped revival of Company, which won him the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2019.

Bailey has continually pushed boundaries and expanded his narrative landscape, and this year is no exception. With a cameo in season three of Netflix’s beloved gay romance series, Heartstopper and starring alongside Ariana Grande in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation, he is blazing a trail as one of the world’s most prominent gay actors and activists working today.

