Universal has released the first images from the forthcoming Jurassic World Rebirth. It’s the seventh movie in the Jurassic World franchise, following Jurassic World Dominion in 2022.

The movie may be of particular interest to queer movie-goers as it stars Jonathan Bailey. The out, 36-year-old British actor is best known for his roles on Bridgerton and last year’s Fellow Travelers with Matt Bomer.

The movie also stars Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali. Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Creator) directs. David Koepp, who penned the original Jurassic World movie, wrote the script.

The official Jurassic World X account shared a couple of teaser images.

Paleontologist

Variety states that the movie will be set five years after Jurassic World Dominion. According to Universal, “the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs⁠.

“Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”⁠

Johannsen will play Zora Bennett, “who has been hired to lead the team extracting DNA from the three most gargantuan dinosaur species left alive. Ali plays Zora’s partner, Duncan Kincaid.”

Bailey “plays a paleontologist named Dr. Henry Loomis.”

Bailey reshared the images to his own Instagram, along with a title reveal posted by Universal. His post has had almost half a million likes.

Among those to express excitement was GMA’s Gio Benitez, who commented with a string of dinosaur emojis.

Another fan said, “I’ve never seen any Jurassic Park movie but for Skippy, I will be there!!!”

Skippy was the nickname of Bailey’s character in Fellow Travelers.

We still have some time for Jurassic World: Rebirth to hit screens as it’s not due until July 2, 2025.

Armani

If you’re a Jonathan Bailey fan keen to see a little more of him than what’s offered in the above teaser image from Jurassic World, it was also revealed this week that he’s modeling for Emporio Armani. He takes center stage in the brand’s jewelry and eyewear fall-winter 24-25 campaign. Several moody, smoldering images, shot by Karim Sadli, have popped up online over the last couple of days.

#JonathanBailey Models #EmporioArmani FW 24-25 Eyewear and Jewelry Campaign: https://t.co/AbwR7p7ZvL



Emporio Armani FW 24-25 campaign makes a bold statement with the inclusion of “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey, highlighting the brand’s latest eyewear and jewelry pieces. Shot… pic.twitter.com/pWyJaaiAHl — MMSCENE Magazine (@mmscene) August 29, 2024