Jonathan Bailey loves getting that D.

Vitamin D, that is!

Earlier this year, the 36-year-old heartthrob launched the LGBTQ+ charity The Shameless Fund by collaborating with It-boy fashion brand Loewe to create a limited-edition milk-themed T-shirt inspired by one of his risqué scenes with Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers.

The white T-shirt features milk dripping down from the collar and has “Drink Your Milk” written across the front.

While the cheeky shirt retails for approximately $235, a portion of the proceeds go toward The Shameless Fund, which raises money for LGBTQ+ initiatives.

Needless to say, it quickly sold out.

On Tuesday, Bailey shared the news that the shirt had been restocked and proved he is a very thirsty man.

In a series of seductive videos, the Bridgerton hunk did a persuasive job of getting everyone to get their dairy on.

In the first clip, Bailey, decked out in the Loewe T-shirt, channels his inner Dom Top by looking into the camera and commanding us to “Drink your milk.”

Yes, Sir!

JONATHAN STUART BAILEY i would die for you pic.twitter.com/ImISNDMv5D — chlo (@rwrbayleafs) August 7, 2024

But that was just the tease.

For the main course, our bearded bro swallows down a full glass of milk with every loud gulp making our hearts beat faster.

He finishes the creamy delight by staring into the camera and wiping his lips.

Consider our lactose intolerance cured!

For dessert, a third clip focused on a closeup of the milky mess Bailey made as he wipes the remaining drops of the beverage off his bushy beard.

Pardon us why we faint.

The videos definitely reached their target audience as the gays were quick to share their own thirsty thoughts.

The milky discourse was lit.

He deserves every donation for this video — DIVA CRAVE (@divacrave) August 7, 2024

The way he cornered the milk drinking market pic.twitter.com/aOdRM8GfLj — David (@dave0v0) August 7, 2024

Sir I’m weak and lactose intolerant stop playing with me — Jade / Bari (@BariDeux) August 7, 2024

A hungry and thirsty bottom — Dan S (@birugbydan) August 7, 2024

Never thought I could be jealous of a glass of milk, but pic.twitter.com/str8Ck7IU3 — MC (@Mcharl21) August 7, 2024

Ahh feel like he put a spell on me watching that. 🤪 — Aaron T (@Thomo420o) August 7, 2024

As if the milk-themed thirst videos weren’t enough, Bailey continued to promote the charity merch by sharing a snap using a bathroom with a neon sign that said, ” I shaved my ass for this!”

In the image, Bailey has his back to the camera showing off the Loewe brand emblazoned across the back of the “Drink Your Milk” t-shirt.

He added the caption: “more coming.” 👀

What is Jonathan Bailey doing pic.twitter.com/iRRBw5Cqu3 — T (@valtblaze) August 6, 2024

As previously mentioned, The Shameless Fund is using sales from global collaborations like the Loewe t-shirt to fund international, national and grassroots LGBTQ+ non-profits.

So all his sexy posturing is actually for a really great cause. Thirst can do good, y’all!

The “Drink Your Milk” shirt comes in seven sizes and is available on Loewe.com for $235. Get it before the milk runs dry!

Check out as Bailey’s Fellow Travelers cast (Matt Bomer, Noah J. Ricketts, and Jelani Alladin) get into the milky vibes too.