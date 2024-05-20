It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

CARRIE NATION: Cynthia Nixon is unbothered by the online hate hurled at And Just Like That since she weathered the initial backlash Sex and the City received when it launched in 1998 as the iconic female characters were often labeled “gay men in disguise.” [Page Six]

GAY ANIMALS: Much to conservative media’s dismay, Peacock is launching a new documentary about the sexual diversity in the animal kingdom just in time for Pride month entitled Queer Planet. The series is narrated by Andrew Rannells. [IndieWire]

SMOKE SHOW: Elite hunk Omar Ayuso‘s cig break made fans hyperventilate as the 26-year-old put all of his gorgeous limbs on display and proved the popular meme that gays can’t sit in chairs properly.

KING OF THE WORLD: Titanic star Billy Zane morphed into bisexual Hollywood icon Marlon Brando in shirtless photos for the new biopic Waltzing with Brando. [Daily Mail]

SHEER EMERGENCY: SNL favorite Bowen Yang opened up about his bathing ritual, favorite curse word and why he won’t be rockin’ a see-through top anytime soon. [People]

JANET REALNESS: Drag Race legend Peppermint has released a nearly frame-by-frame dance tribute recreation of Janet Jackson’s 1997 music video “Together Again” to celebrate the pop queen’s 58th birthday and to spotlight’s the recent Transgender HIV Testing Day.

DON’T FEEL THE RUSH: Despite taking a whiff of poppers prior to filming the cover art for his 2023 single “Rush”, Troye Sivan has admitted he’s never done the inhalant before performing on stage. [Attitude]

WICKED PROUD: Cynthia Erivo opened about her queerness in a powerful speech while accepting an award at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala. [The Hollywood Reporter]

WEDDING PHOTOS: It’s been 20 years since Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to perform legal same-sex marriages and these photos of couples tying the knot on May 17, 2004 are a great reminder of that historic day. [WBUR]

HEARTSTOPPER: Jonathan Bailey raised heart rates – and thousands of dollars for LGBTQ+ charity – by running a London half-marathon in all his sweaty muscle glory.

CRUISE CONTROL: Cruising for hookups without endless texting back and forth was nearly extinct until the web-based app Sniffies came along and now everyone can have anonymous romps like it’s 1977 again. Also, thanks to PrEP, DoxyPEP, and U=U. [Slate]

WRESTLING RING: Out pro wrestler Joshua City married his partner Ricardo Gomez in an intimate San Diego ceremony. [Outsports]

CLUB CLOSEUP: It ignited a queer scene and now Gianni Versace’s favorite gay bar has reinvented itself after 36 years. [GayCities]

BEAUTIFUL BOYS: Jake Gyllenhaal showed off his awesome singing chops multiple times while hosting SNL for a third time this weekend and paid homage to Stephen Sondheim’s Follies in a parody of “Beautiful Girls” that highlighted all the painfully average “beautiful boys.”

