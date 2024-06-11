Actor Jonathan Bennett celebrated his birthday yesterday. However, a lighthearted Instagram post about it confused some fans.

Bennett, who first came to attention in the original Mean Girls movie in 2004, posted a photo of himself on vacation. He captioned it, “Celebrating my 30th trip around the sun, smiling IN the sun.

“Feeling grateful, lucky, happy, and proud of the life I’m living and of the life I’ve built. I feel so lucky to have the best people a guy could ask for in my life who inspire me and lift me up every day.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“Also grateful to all of my IG fam for always supporting my crazy adventures and keeping me wanting to share more. Just feeling lucky as hell. Thank you for all the love. Can’t wait for the next 30 years!”

How old?

Many responded to wish Bennett a happy birthday. However, others raised an eyebrow over the “30th trip around the sun” claim. Bennett was born on June 10, 1981. That means he turned 43 yesterday.

One follower commented, “The math isn’t mathing, Lucy.”

Bennett quipped back, “First of all, this is my journey. It’s 2024 and you can’t age-shame me even though facts are facts. Thank you. 🙏🏻 I’m celebrating my 30th trip around the sun. Did I say it was today? 💅”

(Screenshot)

Others encouraged Bennett to be proud of his age.

“It’s a shame that people (especially celebrities) don’t feel like they can be honest about their age,” said one well-wisher. “All it does is contribute to the general public’s (and Hollywood’s) misconceptions about age and aging. True, it doesn’t really matter but I think everyone needs to be PROUD of themselves and yell it from the mountain tops. I’m 46 and a single, straight, woman! I’m proud I’ve made it this far in life and I aspire to reach 93+ like my grandma.”

Bennett recently realized a lifelong dream by landing a part in a Broadway show. He appeared in Spamalot for several months. He and his husband, TV host Jaymes Vaughan, are currently on holiday in Santorini, Greece. They’ve both published photos of themselves in recent days enjoying the blazing sunshine and beautiful scenery.

Jaymes posted his own birthday message to Bennett, saying, “Celebrating my handsome husband’s birthday today. We don’t always get to be together on birthdays so I am feeling extra fortunate to be here and be able to wrap my arms around him to say Happy Birthday to his face this year ❤️ @jonathandbennett thanks for being born because your life has changed mine for the better, and it continues to every single day. I love you…the most most.”

The two men delight fans with candid insights into their life together and comic skits. Here’s a recent posting from Bennett to mark Pride Month.

Bennett wasn’t the only celebrity gay to enjoy a birthday yesterday. He shares his anniversary with screenwriter and producer, Dustin Lance Black. The Oscar-winning writer turned 50 yesterday. His husband, diver Tom Daley (who recently celebrated his 30th birthday), was among those to wish him a happy birthday on social media.

Happy birthday to both Jonathan and Lance!

(Screenshot)

Don't forget to share: