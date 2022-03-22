Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan wed in Mexico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Actor Jonathan Bennett and presenter Jaymes Vaughan (The Amazing Race, Celebrity Page) have tied the knot with a wedding in Mexico. The couple became engaged in 2020.

Sharing photos from their nuptials with People magazine, the couple said they were “so blessed.”

The ceremony took place Saturday at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel, 50miles from Cancun. YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen officiated. Around 100 friends and family attended.

The men wore black and white tuxedos during the day and evening celebrations. Guests wore shades of white, in memory of Bennett’s late mother, who loved white flowers.

Vaughan said the day was more emotional than they anticipated.

“I got to marry my best friend! I knew we’d be emotional but I don’t think either of us realized just how overwhelming that moment would be until we were in it,” Vaughan said. “Seeing him crying only made me cry harder, and then our guests cry harder, and then we’d all start laughing, and then all back into crying.”

“It was honestly a dream wedding!” added Bennett. “We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect.”

Bennett shot to attention in the 2004 movie Mean Girls. He’s since appeared in a slew of other movies, and presented TV shows such as Cake Wars. He most recently co-starred in The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, on the Hallmark channel, playing one half of a same-sex couple.

Last year, Bennet told The Knot magazine he met Vaughan in 2016 whilst filming a segment for Celebrity Page to promote the Food Network reality show, Halloween Wars.

“I walked into The Grove [outdoor mall in Los Angeles] to do an interview with the guy from Celebrity Page. I had never heard of him before, but when I saw him setting up to do the interview, I thought he was the most beautiful man I’d ever seen. I ran to the bathroom to fix my hair.”

Both men were immediately attracted to each other.

“The interview was a complete disaster,” continued Bennett. “You literally watch us fall in love with each other on camera. After it was over, I said, ‘Can I get your number?’ And he said, ‘I would hope so.’ My publicist said, ‘Jonathan, you came on a little strong, whatever you do, make sure you wait at least three days to call’.”

In fact, Bennett called Vaughan the minute he got home, with Vaughan saying, “Took you long enough.” Bennett ended up getting a car back to The Grove and finding Vaughan, who was finishing his lunch. The two men kissed and the rest is history.