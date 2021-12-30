Jonathan Bennett means business with shirtless thirst trap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)



Actor and presenter Jonathan Bennett is looking forward to 2022 and some sunnier weather. He posted a shirtless photo to his Instagram a couple of days ago that we’re guessing was taken when things were a little warmer.

“​​Looking toward 2022 with an open heart, a hairy chest, and a pose that says ‘I mean business’,” he quipped in the accompanying caption.

Bennett shot to attention in the 2004 movie Mean Girls. He’s since appeared in a slew of other movies, and presented TV shows such as Cake Wars and Halloween Wars. He most recently co-starred in The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, on the Hallmark channel, playing one half of a same-sex couple.

Gay in real life, Bennett’s engaged to Jaymes Vaughan (The Amazing Race, Celebrity Page). The couple met in 2016 and confirmed their engagement in November 2020.

You can next catch Bennett hosting the Times Square ball drop webcast live from NYC with Jeremy Hassell (www.TSQ.org) tomorrow night.

At the time of writing, Bennett’s shirtless selfie had racked up over 60,000 likes, considerably more than most of his posts.

Actor Robbie Amell joked, “Who’s body did you put your head on? 🔥🔥🔥”

Drag Race Canada alum Jimbo The Drag Queen commented, “Your Nipples Are The Eyes of Your Face”, to which an amused Bennett replied, “I’m dead.”

Approximately 500 other commentators just wanted to tell him what a buff daddy he’s becoming.

