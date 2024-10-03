Jonathan Bennett reveals the hunks of ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ & we’re suddenly in the holiday spirit

On October 3rd, Aaron Samuels said … meet the hotties of Finding Mr. Christmas.

Jonathan Bennett celebrated Mean Girls Day by gifting fans the identities of the handsome gents vying to be Hallmark’s next holiday movie hunk.

The out 43-year-old star is hosting the reality competition which features 10 aspiring actors taking in part in challenges to determine which has the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to be the next holiday heartthrob.

The winner will receive a leading role in the Hallmark Channel film Happy Howlidays, reported EW.

Bennett, who has become a Hallmark regular having helped usher in the network’s inclusion of same-sex couples by starring in The Christmas House, The Christmas House 2: Deck the Halls, and The Holiday Sitter, previously disclosed that Finding Mr. Christmas would include LGBTQ+ contestants.

“I’m a Hallmark holiday hunk and I’m pretty freaking gay,” Bennett told People in reference to having queer representation on the series.

While the official reveal highlighted the holiday studs in casual fits, we’ve gone ahead and researched their Instagram pages to uncover their thirstier sides.

Check out all ten of the gorgeous dudes competing on Finding Mr. Christmas below and then stream the series when it premieres Thursday, Oct. 31st on Hallmark+.