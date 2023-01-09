Jonathan Bennett shows off husband Jaymes Vaughn’s bubble butt because, well, why not?

View this post on Instagram
Actor Jonathan Bennett is excited at the news his husband is going to be part of a new TV show. Bennett jokingly posted a video to Instagram saying, “Let’s celebrate with cake”.
A video zoomed in to show the “cake” in question was his husband’s very muscular butt.
Bennett shot to attention in the 2004 movie Mean Girls. He’s since appeared in a slew of other movies, and presented TV shows such as Cake Wars. He recently starred in The Holiday Sitter, the first Hallmark holiday movie centered on a gay couple.
Bennett met his future husband, Jaymes Vaughan, in 2016. Bennet was filming a segment for Celebrity Page to promote the Food Network reality show, Halloween Wars. Vaughan interviewed him and sparks flew between the men.
“I walked into The Grove [outdoor mall in Los Angeles] to do an interview with the guy from Celebrity Page,” Bennett told The Knot in 2021. “I had never heard of him before, but when I saw him setting up to do the interview, I thought he was the most beautiful man I’d ever seen. I ran to the bathroom to fix my hair.”
The couple wed last March in Mexico.
The Real Friends of WeHo
Last week, MTV announced Vaughan would be one of six leading cast members of a new reality TV show. The Real Friends of WeHo will be a ‘Real Housewives’ style docuseries centered on six gay celebrities and entrepreneurs in West Hollywood.
Besides Vaughan, it will feature Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud and Joey Zauzig.
The show will premiere on January, 20th, immediately after the evening’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Watch the trailer below.
Pier
two white guys in love and happy.. HOW OFFENSIVE and oppressive and triggering and all that
dbmcvey
Someone was triggered, Pier, though not for what you’re being sarcastic about.
MrGoldman
The Real Friends of WeHo looks like a real stinker.
Bengali
Todrick Hall makes me not want to watch it. He’s adorable and well accomplished but as soon as the word out there is how difficult he is to work with and how he treats those who work for him, I’m out. Curtis Hamilton supposed to be a good guy and he is smoking hot. Dorian Renaud – know nothing about him except he’s bald and black. So out of the 6, 3 are black. An observation – not a complaint. Joey Zauzig not the least bit hot in my opinion but that’s based on physical type preferences.
So the hotties IMHO – only one for me – Curtis Hamilton. Stunningly handsome.
SUPREME
*Bengali but who’s counting? oh, you are!!!!
QJ201
The Drag Race fan base is furious that the show was cut by 30 minutes to make way for Real Friends of WeHo.
Total missed opportunity to do the Real Pit Crew of Drag Race which fans would stan for.
PollyDarton
Todrick Hall? Hard pass. No thanks.
Dijonaise
They have to have a messy queen for the DRAMA.
Chrisk
Yep ever since the days of MTV there’s always got to be a messy queen full of drama. If I was the producer that gurl would be be my number one of choice.
dbmcvey
Very sweet.
Bengali
Actors/performers who are known for not paying their bills and treating fellow performers and those who work for them like garbage make this show easy to pass up. I will maybe watch first episode.
I miss A-List New York. Loved that high drama show. A-List Dallas however was a bust with that freaking guy Levi.
GayEGO
Great news! My husband and I were together 57 years, married the last 15 years. We got married at our lawyers office June 10, 2004, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we had been together 42 years.
Kudos to our community!
MSM
Congratulations to the newlyweds. And congratulation to you and your husband GayEGO. My husband and i were together for just over 48 years (married in 2013) when he passed away in 2020. We were married by a straight friend of ours, who was and is an justice of the peace, in our home. There is nothing in the world as wonderful as being in love and being with that person.
Gay relationships CAN last.
cuteguy
I was a fan of Jaynes when him and his then bf won the amazing race. He was a stripper at Chippendales and was looking hot af. He still looks good but all the Botox and fillers need to stop bc he’s a natural beauty, I was prob interested in watching his new show until
I saw that insufferable queen Brad was going to be on it. He’s friends with that other drag queen Lisa Rinna who was just let go of the real housewives of Beverly Hills. Here’s hoping her fugly fake lips don’t pollute this show too by being a “friend” to the show. It’s funny that Andy Cohen, who’s gay himself, doesn’t have a gay version of the real housewives, but yet he produces one in Dubai, promoting a disgusting place that hates gay ppl and murders them
SDR94103
yep, agree.
Mister Dawson
Well OUR ccommunity hasn’t been that RUDE yet. Good. I will give it a go. I like to be entertained. Why not!
If you havd already judged it negatively don’t watch. Like those protesting Drag Show DON’T tell me what i can or cannot watch.
Reality shows have been with us for years and years. By now we should know they are not going away. Hopefully it will make me laugh.