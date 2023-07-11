Jonathan Bennett surprises High School production of ‘Mean Girls’

Jonathan Bennett surprised the High School cast in Palm Springs (Photo: TikTok)

Jonathan Bennett first shot to attention playing the character of Aaron Samuels in the 2004 movie, Mean Girls. He’s previously expressed gratitude for the role and appreciates the devotion of the movie’s fans. Over the weekend, he posted a video of himself surprising the cast of a High School production of the movie in Palm Springs.

The mother of the young man playing Aaron in the school production invited Bennett to drop by.

“So the local high school’s doing Mean Girls, and tonight’s their dress rehearsal, so I’m gonna go surprise them,” Bennett says in the video. “I was one of these theater kids in high school, so I’m excited to do this.”

Bennett walks into the rehearsal space and greets the shocked cast with a classic Mean Girls quote: “You guys, stop trying to make fetch happen. It’s not going to happen.”

He proceeds to shake hands with the cast members and ask them who they’re playing. He goes down on his knees before the boy playing Aaron: Both say they’re honored to meet one another.

Bennett then does a Q&A with the cast. The young woman playing Cady (originally played by Lindsay Lohan), asks him how best to overcome performance nerves.

Bennett takes her hand and tells her, “You’re going to be great. It’s not up to you to worry about what Lindsay did or what people on Broadway did. It’s about you doing what you want to do.”

He also reminds her that many of the people coming to see the show already love the movie and that works in their favor.

Bennett watched the rehearsal and praised the hard-working young cast. He ends the video telling people to go see the show, which runs at the Palm Canyon Theater, Palm Springs, through to July 16th.

A new ‘Mean Girls’ movie

Following the release of the Tina Fey-penned movie, Mean Girls became a successful Broadway show. The musical version is set to be turned into a movie with a new, young cast. However, Bennett has not ruled out making an appearance in it.

“There’s some talks going on about certain things,” Bennett told People at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards earlier this year. “Let’s just say that.”