Jonathan Bennett’s best gift, New York’s sugar daddy bar, & a straight dad’s Drag Race merch

Watch Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two terrorized dads in the second creepy trailer for Knock At The Cabin, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Jonathan Bennett wrapped his husband’s gift.
@jonathandbennett My presense is his present. #husbands #gay #gaycouple #gaychristmas ♬ original sound – Jonathan Bennett
CJ Lynn visited New York’s sugar daddy bar.
@cj_lynn #gay #fyp #lgbt🌈 #gayboi #gays #newyork ♬ 7 rings – Ariana Grande
A straight dad received Drag Race merch.
@markatlewis mike is a jinkx stan for life #fyp #foryou #jinkxmonsoon ♬ Everyone Is Traumatized by Christmas – Bendelacreme & Jinkx Monsoon
A twink poll was conducted.
@artbezrukavenkoWell I hope I’m a good one
Big Freedia wiggled into the new year.
@bigfreediaWigglin into the new year like…
The family queer terrorized the party.
@youknowitsjem they got mad at me LOLLL #ripprank #christmas #christmasprank #parents #parentprank ♬ original sound – jem 🌈
Grindr released their annual stats.
@alex_missael1 ♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose
The community came together on Christmas.
@husbandcutiesfound family
Noah J. Richter opened his gifts.
@noahjrichter Ho Ho Ho, Merry Christmas! 🎅🏿🎁🎄 #christmas #santa #fyp ♬ Ariana Grande Last Christmas Showmusik Dance Remix – Showmusik Sounds
And John Alzate saw The White Lotus everywhere.
@alzatefilms No one was hurt at the end of this trip #whitelotus #whitelotusseason2 #hbo #hbomax #vacation #troubleinparadise #mexico #playadelcarmen #cancun ♬ Renaissance (Main Title Theme) [from “The White Lotus: Season 2”] – Cristobal Tapia De Veer
5 Comments
mz.sam
Bravo! Jonathan made the effort and is looking amazing this year. Love the clip!
Mostlikelytobedownvoted
Im pretty sure filming inside The Townhouse is not allowed and the video should definitely not be on this site. WTF??
dbmcvey
You should lodge a complaint.
Rikki Roze
More and more Queerty seems less and less relevant and interesting to me. This “article” may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. I just don’t know how much longer I want to waste my time on boring content like this. Emphasis on bar culture is only one example of how uninteresting the content here can be. I guess I’m just not part of Queerty’s reader profile.
dbmcvey
And yet, you click on the post and comment.