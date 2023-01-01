TIKTALK

Jonathan Bennett’s best gift, New York’s sugar daddy bar, & a straight dad’s Drag Race merch

By

Watch Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two terrorized dads in the second creepy trailer for Knock At The Cabin, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Jonathan Bennett wrapped his husband’s gift.

@jonathandbennett My presense is his present. #husbands #gay #gaycouple #gaychristmas ♬ original sound – Jonathan Bennett

CJ Lynn visited New York’s sugar daddy bar.

@cj_lynn #gay #fyp #lgbt🌈 #gayboi #gays #newyork ♬ 7 rings – Ariana Grande

A straight dad received Drag Race merch.

@markatlewis mike is a jinkx stan for life #fyp #foryou #jinkxmonsoon ♬ Everyone Is Traumatized by Christmas – Bendelacreme & Jinkx Monsoon

A twink poll was conducted.

@artbezrukavenkoWell I hope I’m a good one

♬ original sound – Art Bezrukavenko

Big Freedia wiggled into the new year.

@bigfreediaWigglin into the new year like…

♬ original sound – Big Freedia 👑 Queen Diva

The family queer terrorized the party.

@youknowitsjem they got mad at me LOLLL #ripprank #christmas #christmasprank #parents #parentprank ♬ original sound – jem 🌈

Grindr released their annual stats.

@alex_missael1 ♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose

The community came together on Christmas.

@husbandcutiesfound family

♬ Scott Street (Slowed Down) – Phoebe Bridgers

Noah J. Richter opened his gifts.

@noahjrichter Ho Ho Ho, Merry Christmas! 🎅🏿🎁🎄 #christmas #santa #fyp ♬ Ariana Grande Last Christmas Showmusik Dance Remix – Showmusik Sounds

And John Alzate saw The White Lotus everywhere.

@alzatefilms No one was hurt at the end of this trip #whitelotus #whitelotusseason2 #hbo #hbomax #vacation #troubleinparadise #mexico #playadelcarmen #cancun ♬ Renaissance (Main Title Theme) [from “The White Lotus: Season 2”] – Cristobal Tapia De Veer