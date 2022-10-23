Jonathan Bennett’s mammogram, Kathy Griffin’s dinner party, & a muscle stud’s lawnmower

Get to know the hunkiest gay meteorologists in America, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Jonathan Bennett got a mammogram.
@jonathandbennett #breastcancerawarenessmonth ♬ original sound – Jonathan Bennett
Kathy Griffin had a dinner party with Rosie O’Donnell, Megan Mullally, Jenifer Lewis, Mike Ruiz, Kristen Johnston, and Nick Offerman.
@kathygriffin I’m very strict at my dinner parties. No matter how famous you are, you still have to go around the tables and give your bonafides. #conversation #dinnerparty #nickofferman #meganmullally #kristenjohnston #laugh ♬ original sound – realkathygriffin
Nathan Tsuji assembled a desk.
@nathantsujiIKEA hack!!!
Todrick Hall‘s former assistant Tommy Italiano came for his wig.
@tommyitaliano_ My message to Todrick. 🫖 #TodrickExposedParty #todrick #todrickhall #tommyitaliano #tmz @tmz @dailymail @abcnews @yahoonews @insider #rpdr #dragrace #rupaul ♬ original sound – TOMMY ITALIANO
Jason Genesis made a basket.
@therealjgenesis NBA Starts today, who’re you rooting for? 🏀 #fyp #foryou #gaytiktok #lgbt #menoftiktok ♬ Shooting Stars – Bag Raiders
Ezequiel Blan showed off his Monkeypox scar.
@ezeblann You know 🐒💉 #monkeypox #gay ♬ original sound – EX7STENCE™
A new challenge was born.
@wpc_dinamo_tbilisi ახალ ჩელენჯში გიწვევთ 💪🏻✊🏻 #fakebodys⚠️ #dinamo #waterpolo #fakebody #foryoupage #ფორიუ ♬ CUFF IT – Beyoncé
Jake Boon‘s mom rated his bag.
@bigjilli♬ original sound – Jilli Boon
Sergio Omar mowed the lawn.
@sergio.satxCan you come cut my lawn? 🥵
And Josh Helfgott relived one of the greatest moments in gay history.
@joshhelfgott Gay History: Part 1 🏳️🌈 Anita Bryant was a rich and famous singer who tried to take away our human rights. She is now bankrupt 🥺 Follow for more #lgbt #history #gaynews #lgbtq ♬ Bird (Instrumental) – BLVKSHP
4 Comments
ingyaom
The orange juice lady – just wow.
ScottOnEarth
OK, the dinner party at Kathy Griffith’s house looks like gay heaven…..and any party with Jennifer Lewis is bound to be epic. BTW, that one guy isn’t showing his monkeypox scar – he’s showing the monkeypox vaccination scar.
bachy
Kathy Griffin?
Rosie O’Donnell?
Jenifer Lewis?
Kristen Johnston?
Megan Mulally?
Nick Offerman?
omigawwwdd, that is what I call a bonafide par-TAY!!!
bachy
Jason Genesis is the all-beef mayor of Voyeur’s Paradise!