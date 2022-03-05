instastuds

Jonathan Bennett’s pool boy, Chris Salvatore’s steam room, & Steve Grand’s cover pose

By

This week Bianca Del Rio took other drag queens to task, Carl Nassib’s football team donated to The Trevor Project, and Colton Underwood got engaged. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ryan Cleary took a call in the shower.

 

@theryancleary

Jaden Smith decorated his neck.

 

@c.syresmith

Tituss Burgess felt his oats.

 

@instatituss

Jonathan Bennett got a tan.

 

@jonathandbennett

Mark Mackillop learned to ski.

 

@markmackillop

Sander Jennings hit the slopes.

 

@sander_jennings

Riyadh Khalaf looked up.

 

@riyadhk

Shomari Francis stretched out.

 

@shomarifrancis

Matteo Lane changed with Andrew Schulz.

 

@matteolane

Sam Cushing soaked up the sun.

 

@sam.cushing

Andrés Camilo shaved his face.

 

@andrescamilo___

Wilson Cruz walked the beach.

 

@wcruz73

Raneir Pollard cooled down.

 

@raneirpollard

Steve Grand posed for DNA.

 

@stevegrandmusic

River Viiperi had breakfast in bed.

 

@riverviiperi

Neil Patrick Harris stayed at Soho Beach House.

 

@nph

RJ Portales soaked his legs.

 

@rjportales

Chris Salvatore met up at the steam room.

 

@chrissalvatore

Laith Ashley looked back.

And Max Emerson checked his email.

 

@maxisms