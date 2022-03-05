Jonathan Bennett’s pool boy, Chris Salvatore’s steam room, & Steve Grand’s cover pose

This week Bianca Del Rio took other drag queens to task, Carl Nassib’s football team donated to The Trevor Project, and Colton Underwood got engaged. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Ryan Cleary took a call in the shower.
Jaden Smith decorated his neck.
Tituss Burgess felt his oats.
Jonathan Bennett got a tan.
Mark Mackillop learned to ski.
Sander Jennings hit the slopes.
Riyadh Khalaf looked up.
Shomari Francis stretched out.
Matteo Lane changed with Andrew Schulz.
Sam Cushing soaked up the sun.
Andrés Camilo shaved his face.
Wilson Cruz walked the beach.
Raneir Pollard cooled down.
Steve Grand posed for DNA.
River Viiperi had breakfast in bed.
Neil Patrick Harris stayed at Soho Beach House.
RJ Portales soaked his legs.
Chris Salvatore met up at the steam room.
Laith Ashley looked back.
And Max Emerson checked his email.
