instastuds

Jonathan Bennett’s shirtless side hustle, Maluma’s wet towel, & Joey Zauzig’s tummy scar

By

This week Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton got engaged, the New York judge fired for his OnlyFans account broke his silence, and a vintage home workout video went viral for all the right reasons. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Mason Gooding and Michael Cimino showed some abs.

 

A post shared by Mason Gooding (@masonthegooding)

Ronnie Woo had dessert.

 

A post shared by Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo)

Cassius Paule got a new costume.

Virgo Vonnie wore sweatpants.

 

A post shared by Vonnie (@virgovonnie)

Shomari Francis stretched.

 

A post shared by Shomari Francis (@shomarifrancis)

Nolan Gould busted up the floor.

 

A post shared by Nolan Gould (@nolangould)

Andrés Camilo explored the forest.

 

A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___)

Jonathan Bennett walked the dog.

 

A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Brandon Flynn lost his shirt.

 

A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@brandonflynn)

Maluma dried off.

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Kenneth Sky flexed.

 

A post shared by KENNETH SKY💋 (@officialkennethsky)

Antonio Miranda finished his run.

 

A post shared by Antonio Miranda (@mirandaman_)

Andrew Matarazzo sat back.

 

A post shared by Andrew Matarazzo (@andrewmatarazzo)

Elliott Norris met the cows.

 

A post shared by Elliott Norris (@elliottnorris)

Jordan Torres cleaned the kitchen.

 

A post shared by @feelsbyjt

Yona Knight-Wisdom stayed focused.

 

A post shared by Yona Knight-Wisdom (@yonakw)

Evan Lamicella made a movie.

 

A post shared by Evan Lamicella (@evanlamicella)

Max Small showed off his singlet tan.

 

A post shared by Maximillian (@_maxsmall)

Joey Zauzig showed off his scar.

 

A post shared by Joey Zauzig (@joeyzauzig)

And Matthew Camp posed for Attitude.

 

A post shared by Taylor Miller (@taylormillerphoto)