A wise woman named Britney Spears once said: “Does anyone think global warming is a good thing? I love Lady Gaga. I think she’s a really interesting artist.”

We can’t help but recall the chaos of this 2011 tweet while reflecting on how fast this week flew by, especially since Gaga is seemingly teasing new music via codes in her streaming discography.

(She’s either spelled out the word “disease” or “seaside,” if you’re too lazy to click.)

For those equally exhausted, here’s a quick refresher on the past seven days in LGBTQ+ news: first, we welcomed The Upshaws‘ Jermelle Simons and S.W.A.T. actor Carlo Arrechea into the queer fam, and Cooper Koch gagged us by dispelling those prosthetic rumors.

Meanwhile, Ian McKellen embraced his inner 365 party-girl, The Rainbow Dads got a big NFL moment, Giorgio Armani spilled some gay tea, and Julia Fox delved further into her sexuality.

Plus, Dawson’s Creek star John Wesley Shipp celebrated Spirit Day, and Cyndi Lauper exclusively opened up about her farewell tour.

Otherwise, our minds have been consumed by queer history, silly posts, one wild docuseries, and Jonathan Groff, as usual.

Grab your gel pens and get ready to take notes; you won’t want to miss the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week.

1. LGBTQ+ History Month merch that tells a story

Image Credit: Working Class History

LGBTQ+ History Month is the perfect time to brush up on your queer facts. Fittingly, this themed collection from Working Class History — an independent group dedicated to maintaining and recording the people’s history in social movements — is both educational and stylish.

Case-in-point: after the National Organization for Women called lesbians a “lavender menace” in 1970, the Gay Liberation Front reclaimed the term, as honored by this sweatshirt ($37). Another t-shirt ($26) recalls the origins of Stonewall as a protest against the police. And their Queer and Feminist Pin Button Pack ($14) pays tribute to both movements and activists, like Emma Goldman.

2. Sexy and fun aprons

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

OK, I don’t really cook… but I would be more inspired if I had one of these sexy and fun aprons from Uncommon Goods. Their selection is so chic that even Carrie Bradshaw would consider taking her shoes out of the oven and wearing one.

My faves are the bum-bearing Hot Buns ($16.99) and Dessert Dog and Cool Cat Aprons ($34 each), though every option seems to provide adequate coverage from spillage.

3. Jonathan Groff on the Lea Michele rumors

Jonathan Groff’s reaction to being asked if he’s seen Lea Michele read did me in pic.twitter.com/9On6MuiFhR — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 16, 2024

Finally, interviews are fun again! In a recent appearance on Cody Rigsby and Andrew Chappelle’s Tactful Pettiness podcast, eternal gay heartthrob Jonathan Groff teased his primal performance as Bobby Darin in the upcoming Broadway musical Just in Time — and laid a longstanding rumor to rest.

Over the past few years, the internet launched a conspiracy that Groff’s Spring Awakening and Glee co-star Lea Michele can’t read. (Some of the evidence is pretty hilarious.) Still, Groff assured the hosts that Michele is, in fact, literate amidst cackling laughter. “Wait, do you really think she can’t read,” he asked. Groff did, however, skimp on the concrete proof.

TBH, I’m not entirely convinced, but I do love me some Jonathan!

4. The cutest little bookshelf to quell your anxiety

They got me, gals! After a targeted ad on social media, I was suckered into buying the self-proclaimed Anxiety Bookshelf (available online in multiple colors, starting at $69.98). Basically, it’s a handmade miniature bookshelf with approximately 260 tiny books for you to arrange.

According to the site, shaking the books and organizing them again can relieve stress and anxiety. (Honestly, I just wanted an adorable little black bookshelf to keep my big black bookshelf company.)

Bonus: each mini-book bears the cover of an actual novel, including titles like Harry Potter, Twilight, Red, White & Royal Blue, and One Last Stop.

5. Tiara Skye, the UK’s queer purveyor of chaos

So incredibly and utterly obsessed with @Tiara_Skye_ she is my religion???? pic.twitter.com/dGKxA89JrP — scary mary queen of thots?? (@txbamxnmicxh_s) October 15, 2024

God bless Tiara Skye, the South African and London-based trans queen who’s amassed a viral following with her hilarious (and often unhinged) streetside interviews. She might scare you with her trusty microphone, beg a delivery guy for your cheeseburger, or ask if you’re a lesbian.

Either way, I can’t stop watching, and we need to get this girl a TV show, STAT!

6. The Kylie Minogue gay novel I didn’t know I needed

thinking about this book about a gay guy who pretended to date a girl just to see a kylie minogue concert pic.twitter.com/BHoHXiut05 — alex ?? (@kminogues) October 16, 2024

I didn’t realize The Straight Road to Kylie by Nico Medina existed until I saw this recent viral tweet, but it’s suddenly at the top of my reading list.

The 2007 novel (available for $5.97 in paperback and $9.99 for Kindle on Amazon) follows Jonathan Parish, an out-and-proud high schooler who pretends to be straight and date the school’s It Girl… in exchange for Kylie Minogue tickets. That’s it, I AM SOLD!

Considering tickets for Mother Minogue’s upcoming tour are selling like hotcakes, this cutesy book (which has a 4-star rating online) might provide some inspo for empty-handed gays desperate to hear “Padam Padam” live. Speaking of which, does anyone know a single, Kylie-loving straight woman…?

7. Marvel’s, erm, slip of the tongue

I can’t tell if we need to fire the gay intern running the Marvel Studios’ social media accounts… or give them a massive raise. This week, a not-so-innocuous tweet proclaimed, “It’s Joe Locke-tober” following recent revelations about the gay actor’s character in Agatha All Along.

Naturally, cages were rattled on Gay Twitter X — pun intended — though I’ve got a sneaky feeling Marvel knew precisely what they were doing. Between this and those straight guys on TikTok, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see “Locktober” hitting the mainstream soon. Next stop: The New York Times!

8. Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones at Trader Joe’s

Your new favorite guilt-free dessert has been hiding in the Trader Joe’s freezer aisle. My life (and constant ice cream supply) changed after discovering their Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones, starting at $3.99, prices may vary.

The mini desserts — 280 calories for a serving size of three cones — are the perfect fix for those who need a lil’ something sweet before bed. Plus, they come in flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and the seasonal pumpkin ginger, which my fave queer TJ’s cashier and I have decided is their very best. Obsessed barely scratches the surface!

9. Anne Hathaway has a Queen moment

Anne Hathaway sings ‘Somebody To Love’ at a Broadway for Harris fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/iEkVtjo9xC — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 15, 2024

My 2004 young gay heart is beating! Anne Hathaway dusted off “Somebody to Love” by Queen — which she famously sang in the oft-overlooked fantasy film Ella Enchanted — for a fiery performance at a Broadway for Harris fundraiser this week.

I’ve never seen a more perfect intersection of my pop-culture interests, between the Queen tribute, Hathaway’s endorsement, and my crush on Hugh Dancy’s character in the movie. Why did we let Hollywood bully Anne out of singing?! She made Freddie (and Ella of Frell) proud.

10. Anatomy of Lies on Peacock

I’m not a huge fan of Grey’s Anatomy, but I love mess! That’s why I couldn’t get enough of Peacock’s new three-part docuseries Anatomy of Lies, which dissects the story of Elisabeth Finch, a Grey’s writer and producer who faked cancer and spun a web of lies until she was caught in 2022. (For her part, Finch posted an apology ahead of its premiere, writing, “‘I’m sorry’ feels like the smallest words compared to what I’ve done, yet they are the truest.”)

The series (which premiered this week) is infuriating, unbelievable, binge-able, and a solid addition to the scammer-doc genre. Sometimes, the craziest medical dramas are the ones you can’t make up.

