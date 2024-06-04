It takes an armor to protect your sensitivity in this business. ‘Looking‘ was part of that learning experience because of the way that it was received.



When we were shooting the first season, it felt like a journal. All of us were just doing journal entries in front of the camera. It was incredibly therapeutic and really life-changing. We all felt so supported by our directors and our writers. HBO is run by a lot of gays. And Casey Bloys, who now runs HBO, was our comedy exec on ‘Looking.’ He had me sign the Out cover and he put it in his office during the first season of the show.



It was pretty much a fairytale that first year we were working, without any eyes or expectation on us. How the community was going to react honestly did not even occur to me at all.



Then the response from the community was so extreme and the negative feedback was so loud and so harsh that it was like a splash of cold water. I remember the first teaser came out and there were all these articles about how terrible the show was going to be before an episode had even aired. And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ That was when I started to learn the art of walking with an open heart and also protecting myself.



It’s like, having empathy and respect for the haters and honoring them and understanding that that opinion can exist and I can still be in my lane and express myself. Just because someone says it’s terrible doesn’t mean it wasn’t worth making.



When we came back to do the second season, it took more effort to shut out the voices. The work, miraculously, was still just as freeing, because we had built such a wonderful foundation with season one. But there were a lot more conversations before we would get to a scene. We couldn’t answer to everybody. We could only tell our own personal stories. So that’s what we did for the second season and that’s what we did in the movie.



Literally today, someone said to me, ‘Were you in Looking?’ And I said, ‘Yes, what made you watch Looking?’ And he said, ‘I was looking for gay TV shows and there aren’t any and that was the one I came across.’ I was like, ‘Wow, it’s 2024 and there still aren’t a lot of gay shows.’ But things are evolving in their own kind of way.



I remember being in a state of shock because Andrew Haigh, who made ‘Weekend‘, which I died for, and Michael Lannan, who created the show, they’re such gentle, lovely people. They weren’t trying to be revolutionary. They were, very simply, telling their personal stories.



The show was originally called ‘Lorimer,’ which is where Michael lived off the Lorimer [subway] stop in Brooklyn. It was based on his friends and his life. So the shock was like, ‘Oh, we didn’t know what we were expected to answer to.’ It’s funny, because when I was doing ‘Mindhunter‘, David Fincher said to me, ‘Actors get too much credit when something is good and too much blame when something is bad.’

