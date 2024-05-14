I’m just so proud that it’s still there, and it’s still a beacon for some people. And it’s like a forever beacon for all of us that worked on it.



I didn’t truly accept myself until I had the opportunity to do that show, and play that character, and be with those guys, and every day be talking about what it meant for us to be gay, and what we were scared of, and what we were excited about.



That was such a life-altering experience in so many ways.

Jonathan Groff speaking to Out about the impact HBO’s “Looking” had on his life and career.