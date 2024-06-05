Jonathan Groff wants you to know that he’s still “looking.” The actor, 39, was among guests in Chelsea, NYC, Monday night for the Out and Advocate Pride Cover Party: Pride of Broadway gathering.

A video of him speaking at the event has gone viral online. Asked if he had a special message to send to people this Pride season, he tells the audience, “I’m single. I’m feeling full of pride. And PrEP.”

Many commented on the clip, wondering how such a talented, handsome and successful actor was single. The offers to date him flooded in.

Some had more thirsty suggestions that we won’t reprint here!

Even if only an off-the-cuff quip on Groff’s part, we do believe it’s a good thing to normalize conversations around PrEP. When the groundbreaking medication was first approved by the FDA back in 2012, stigma against the therapy emerged. Some men were labeled “Truvada whores” for revealing they were taking it.

Despite its widespread use, and its role in bringing down HIV transmission, some stigma around PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) remains. As if taking care of one’s health is ever a bad thing!

Wayne Brady

Groff was the guest of honor at Monday’s event alongside Wayne Brady. Both men have enjoyed leading Broadway roles in recent months, with Groff earning a Tony nomination for Merrily We Roll Along.

Brady, who came out last year as pansexual, is in The Wiz. Groff and Brady graced the covers of Out and The Advocate respectively, ahead of Monday night’s ‘covers’ party.

Asked how he felt about Pride Month this year, his first since coming out, Brady told the room, “It’s freeing…. [After coming out, I feel like] you can’t hurt me. You can’t blackmail me, you can’t shame, you can’t do sh*t to me anymore. So just that makes me walk through the world a little taller and seeing things differently. And now that I feel that that weight is off, I can do anything and that is not hyperbole. I really feel that.”

‘Doctor Who’ and coming out

In other Jonathan Groff-related news, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies shared a photo Monday of Groff in costume. Following in the footsteps of Neil Patrick Harris, Groff will feature in a guest role in the long-running sci-fi series this coming weekend, opposite new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

The show is available to watch on Disney+

Last month, Groff spoke to Interview magazine about his unplanned, public coming out in 2009.

“I came out to my brother, then my parents, then my friends. But It wasn’t until a year-and-a-half later, in the fall of 2009, I was in love and dating [fellow actor] Gavin Creel and he had organized these buses of artists from New York to go to Washington, D.C. for the Marriage Equality March on Washington. And a woman from Broadway.com was there interviewing people and she said, ‘Who do you represent at this March on Washington?’” he said.

“I froze,” Groff continued. “I hadn’t even thought about coming out as a public person. She was like, ‘Oh my god, never mind. I’m so sorry.’ And then she moved along. And I really remember this moment of looking over to the right and seeing Gavin.

“He had also just recently come out a year or two before, and seeing him with a bullhorn corralling the people, god, I was so in love with him. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I am coming out. I’m coming out. I’m coming out.’ So I went back over to her and I was like, ‘Hi, please excuse my hesitation, I’m gay.’ And that was how I came out publicly at the March on Washington for Marriage Equality… I don’t know if I’ve ever told that story.”

