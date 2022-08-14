TIKTALK

Jonathan Groff’s tears of joy, a pantsless drum corps, & Fireman Sam’s hair appointment

By

Check out the docuseries that puts the final nail in Armie Hammer’s coffin, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Teacher demonstrated for the girls.

@bodybreakerme I always demonstrate🐕 #fyp ♬ BILLIE EILISH. – Armani White

Lil Nas X got the Monkeypox vaccine.

@lilnasx♬ original sound – lil nas x

Jonathan Groff cried tears of joy.

@steven_sater The fourth time he cried that day…🤣 #springawakeningreunion #jonathangroff #leamichele #broadwaymusicals #glee #stevensater ♬ The Word Of Your Body – Original Broadway Cast Recording/2006 – Lea Michele & Jonathan Groff

A dad gave the speech of the century.

@kpvisuals i cry every single time. #lgbt #queerwedding #lgbtwedding #weddingspeech #fatherdaughter #fatherofthebride #brideandbride #queercouple #loveislove #wedding #weddingtoast #lgbtq🏳️‍🌈 #weddingtok ♬ the winner takes it all – november

The Boston Crusaders practiced outside.

@bostoncrusaders Some HPB to kick off the weekend #bostoncrusaders #drumcorps #drumline #bassdrum #marchingband ♬ original sound – bostoncrusaders

Kevin realized he was at a gay bar.

@iamboseefus♬ original sound – iamboseefus

Mister Sydney worked on Fireman Sam.

@mister_sydney Happy birthday Fireman Sam #fyp ♬ ALIEN SUPERSTAR – Beyoncé

Joe Hegyes and Andrew Muscarella discussed their year books.

@goodchildrenpod okay but joe had it coming with the webkinz hat #goodchildrenpod ♬ original sound – good children

Aaron Carter gave a show.

@kuhllife I loved it, husband- not so much #aaroncarter #aaronsparty #comegetit #nostalgic #flashbacks #2000s #childhoodcrush ♬ original sound – Kuhl Lifestyle

And Bad Bunny danced with a fan.

@shannonsoto3 #unveranosinti #puertorico #badbunnyconcert #badbunnypr ♬ original sound – Shannon Soto