Jonathan Majors’ hunky photo spread has everyone on their worst behavior

Something needs to be done about Jonathan Majors. The unmitigated gall to have folks gasping for air first thing in the morning is simply too much to handle.

Between his upcoming wingman action flick Devotion, his hush-hush Creed III role, and his “Kang the Conqueror” character set to take the MCU by storm (into 2025, even!), the 33-year-old actor’s “star on the rise” phase just keeps rising.

Now, the When We Rise and Lovecraft Country star has everyone parched with his new too-hot-to-handle Men’s Health spread.

Jonathan Majors has risen from indie standout to blockbuster villain in the Marvel and Rocky Cinematic Universes. None of it came easy, which is exactly how he likes it. Read our November cover story here: https://t.co/DUZ6KyAMfm — Men’s Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) October 11, 2022

The second these pics hit the timeline, people started looking as disrespectfully as possible.

Just acting up on an otherwise peaceful Tuesday:

After seeing these pictures of Jonathan Majors in Men’s Health Magazine… pic.twitter.com/Wg9n73Vb9P — B.M. (@britany_murphs) October 11, 2022

Jonathan Majors tossing them oranges, I got sumn he can toss! pic.twitter.com/4CBl4xytsC — Meech de Lioncourt 🦇 (@MediumSizeMeech) October 11, 2022

jonathan majors photos completely derailing my working day — Bolu Babalola (pure) 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) October 11, 2022

I’m sitting here in this hospital getting ready for surgery and the only thing that’s finna be on my mind is how badly I’d like to count Jonathan Majors abs💀😂 — Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) October 11, 2022

Jonathan Majors be wanting me to cheat on my husband so bad. https://t.co/vy1l8Jwuwf — OcTOEber’s Very Own (@HSHToria) October 11, 2022

Jonathan Majors, the man that you are pic.twitter.com/rMLTK56DkG — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) October 11, 2022

I just know it makes a hard thump sound when it hits the counter — Professor Lamar (@bamafitnessnerd) October 11, 2022

I feel like such a deviant every time I see Jonathan Majors. The LUST just LEAPS up. And its worse now. — 🗣️ Unique! (@NettaWitDaHoops) October 11, 2022

This Jonathan Majors Men’s Health photoshoot is…. WOW pic.twitter.com/ZzZlylwgrv — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 11, 2022

(I don’t wanna misinform y’all. I am indeed straight. Except for when it comes to Jonathan Majors.) — Blessing Adeoye Jr. (@BlessingJr) October 11, 2022

And for anyone and everyone asking the same question, Majors is here to put your fears to rest.

Don’t worry, darlings: