major hunk

Jonathan Majors’ hunky photo spread has everyone on their worst behavior

By

Jonathan Majors wearing an all-blak suit and facing off to the left.

Something needs to be done about Jonathan Majors. The unmitigated gall to have folks gasping for air first thing in the morning is simply too much to handle.

Between his upcoming wingman action flick Devotion, his hush-hush Creed III role, and his “Kang the Conqueror” character set to take the MCU by storm (into 2025, even!), the 33-year-old actor’s “star on the rise” phase just keeps rising.

Now, the When We Rise and Lovecraft Country star has everyone parched with his new too-hot-to-handle Men’s Health spread.

Related: Mason Gooding’s biceps make gay Twitter feel all warm and fuzzy

The second these pics hit the timeline, people started looking as disrespectfully as possible.

Just acting up on an otherwise peaceful Tuesday:

Related: This new ‘Bake Off’ hunk is whipping fans into a frenzy

And for anyone and everyone asking the same question, Majors is here to put your fears to rest.

Don’t worry, darlings: