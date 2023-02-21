Jonathan Majors’ latest cover shoot slammed for being too “effeminate”

Actor Jonathan Majors is definitely enjoying a moment right now. Besides starring as the villain Kang in the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie, he’s also about to star alongside Michael B Jordan in the new Creed sequel.

As such, he’s been doing lots of press. A couple of weeks ago, photos he shot for the cover of the long-running magazine Ebony went viral.

The biggest reaction was one of admiration and lust. Many asked for Ebony to bring back its print editions or produce posters. However, it seems some people were triggered by the photoshoot.

“Uh…..so I guess I’m the only one who sees this cover as kinda effeminate???” said one person on Instagram.

However, when Ebony posted a second digital cover late last week, it prompted a tsunami of disgust.

In this photo, Majors wears a fluffy pink coat. He sits with his legs crossed and wears a boots-jean combo that looks a little like thigh-high boots.

Many made their disapproval known…

On Instagram, one well-liked comment said, “Of all the photos yall could have made the cover😢 There is definitely an agenda with our black men and ion like that. We love Jonathan Majors but this is a MAJOR NO NO.”

“Why, Ebony? Come on now! Such a handsome ‘man’ and then you throw a pink fluffy coat on him… I’m sick of this!! Enough is enough.”

Others pointed out this was Ebony‘s Valentine’s issue, hence the abundance of pink and red roses.

Some said men, of any sexuality, should be allowed to dress however they want to dress.

“The amount of comments about this not being masculine is just… ugh!!! We have such a limited understanding of masculinity. It’s sad,” said one. “People clearly don’t understand art and artistry. And, also… some of these same ppl had NO problem with Prince, Rick James, etc… just let men be, however they want to be… and you be you, however that looks to you.”

“Nothing is monolith—not Blackness, not maleness”

Majors himself, who has a daughter and has talked in interviews about dating women, spoke in the accompanying interview about wanting to break down barriers.

“What I’m trying to do with my work is show nothing is monolith—not Blackness, not maleness, not comic book villains.”

For those interested, stylist Alexander-Julian Gibbsonsays he was inspired by an anime cartoon when creating this particular look for Majors.

Jonathan Majors’ recent photoshoot was inspired by One Piece’s Doflamingo https://t.co/lcYrEfGmsb pic.twitter.com/YBumeBs4Qf — Nerdist (@nerdist) February 10, 2023

Majors also said he was inspired by one of his favorite athletes, basketball player Allen Iverson when preparing for the shoot.

Jonathan Majors took inspiration from one of his favorite athletes for this cover shoot. Allen Iverson was never scared to express himself & his Blackness. Jonathan Majors chose to do the same, expressing his Black masculinity in ways he never has before. pic.twitter.com/nGIJhyjn2w — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONY) February 14, 2023

We think Majors looks stunning in all the images. If you’re also a fan, Ebony has also released a short behind-the-scenes video of the shoot.