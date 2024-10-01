Josh Cavallo made it through to the other side. The out Australian soccer star has spent the last year nursing two brutal injuries and fighting off homophobic taunts. It’s been a grueling experience, testing every bit of his physical and mental will.

Yet with a new season on the horizon, Cavallo is back on the pitch… and lighting up the scoreboard!

The 24-year-old has returned to game action for his team, Adelaide United, scoring three goals in as many preseason contests. His latest goal came Friday in Adelaide’s 5-0 friendly win over a team of All-Stars selected from South Australia.

With Adelaide leading 2-0 in the second half, Cavallo juked out a defender, dribbling towards the net with nobody in front of him. With a delayed shot, the forward lofted the ball into the air with his left foot, finding nothing but net.

A week earlier, Cavallo scored in his first game back, and talked about the importance of his on-field triumph.

“Football is lots of ups and downs. It’s a moment for me that made it all worth it,” he said in a post-match interview. “Hasn’t been an easy road for myself. To be back in the game and score a goal like that, it’s a nice feeling.”

It’s been a 20-month road for Cavallo, who tore his Achilles tendon in February 2023 and was out for nearly a year. He came back in January 2024, drawing a standing ovation from the home crowd. His fans, and team, showed their full support during the most difficult time of his pro career.

But shortly thereafter, Cavallo suffered another serious injury, this time to his quad muscle. His season was over after only a few games.

“A year ago I had a serious injury, achilles tendon rupture, I was a year without being able to play. There were many days of pain and suffering, but a lot of learning,” he posted on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, now I have to live a similar situation, which I will face with the same mentality. I want to thank all those people who support me through surgery. Football is my life and no matter how many obstacles there, I will always have the enthusiasm to keep fighting for my dreams.”

Cavallo is an inspiration to queer soccer players and fans around the world. He’s one of only a few out male pro players, and takes his platform seriously.

When he publicly came out in October 2021, he said he was fearful that his teammates wouldn’t accept him. But when he made his big announcement, that wasn’t the case.

As it turned out, they were some of his biggest backers.

“I thought that people would think of me differently when they found out, they would start treating me differently, they would start saying bad things about me or making fun of me,” Cavallo he said in his coming out video. “That’s not the case. If anything you’ll earn more respect from people.”

Cavallo has experienced a number of highs in the three years since he’s been out, guest-starring on Drag Race Australia and serving as an advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports. But his biggest personal highlight came last year, when he proposed to his fiancé, Leighton Morrell.

Naturally, Cavallo popped the question on the field.

“Your endless support has meant so much to me,” he wrote. “You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live everyday of my life authentically. It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started.”

While Cavallo was rehabbing, he still found the time to take strong personal stands, such as opposing FIFA’s decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Echoing the feelings of many gay people, Cavallo said he wouldn’t feel comfortable in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

But thanks to the visibility of figures like Cavallo, gay athletes are increasingly comfortable being out on the field. As a model for Ralph Lauren, the forward isn’t on the cultural sidelines.

He’s in the middle of the action, as he should be!

