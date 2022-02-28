Josh Gad shares “regret” over that whole ‘exclusively gay moment’ thing

“My regret in what happened is that it became ‘Disney’s first explicitly gay moment’ and it was never intended to be that. It was never intended to be a moment that should laud ourselves for, because frankly, I don’t think we did justice to what a real gay character in a Disney film should be.

That was not LeFou. If we’re going to pat ourselves on the back, then damn it we should have gone further with that. We didn’t go far enough to warrant accolades. We didn’t go far enough to say, ‘Look how brave we are.’

Everybody deserves an opportunity to see themselves on screen, and I don’t think we’ve done enough — and I certainly haven’t done enough to do that.”— Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad in an interview with The Independent, reflecting on the supposedly “historic” hype around his character being portrayed as gay.