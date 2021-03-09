Josh Hawley can’t remember if he had a poster of a half naked man hanging above his bed in college

The New York Times just published a deep dive into Josh Hawley, speaking to more than 50 people close to the antigay senator, including his prom date, middle school principal, and a Black classmate he used to bully, about his uber-conservative upbringing, extreme ideological beliefs, and how he is positioning himself to be the intellectual heir of Trumpism.

But perhaps the most interesting revelation in the article is about a poster Hawley allegedly kept hanging in is college dorm room while studying at Stanford:

Above his bed he hung a sepia-toned poster of a shirtless male model cradling a newborn; when asked by classmates, he said it reflected his fervent stance against abortion.

The poster was of Spencer Rowell’s iconic photograph titled “L’Enfant.”

Per Wikipedia:

L’enfant, better known as Man and Baby is a 1987 photographic poster depicting a shirtless male model (Adam Perry) holding a young baby. The image, photographed by Spencer Rowell, was published and distributed in the 1980s by British company Athena Posters. The photograph was said to herald the “sensitive but sexy New Man” aesthetic.

We have a lot of questions about this, the main one being: Why did Josh Hawley, who hates LGBTQ people, have a poster of a half naked man hanging above his bed in his college dorm room?

Unfortunately, we’ll probably never know since a spokesperson for the senator told the New York Times that the homoerotic image was “not something he remembers. But he’s proudly pro-life.”

Here’s what people on Twitter are saying about it…

Josh Hawley at Stanford: “Above his bed he hung a sepia-toned poster of a shirtless male model cradling a newborn; when asked by classmates, he said it reflected his fervent stance against abortion.” Said poster:https://t.co/rTMANXTMnd pic.twitter.com/2lerwOKVkE — Josh Barone (@joshbarone) March 8, 2021

Cmon, he took a lot of P🌈ide in that poster. — Masshole on Safari ⚖️⚾️ 🥃🏒 (@Darth_JJ) March 8, 2021

The other poster above Josh Hawley’s bed at Stanford pic.twitter.com/LvnWO4GEGy — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) March 8, 2021

Josh Hawley says old dorm room poster represented his belief in battling the buldge in big government pic.twitter.com/WgbD5dy47g — ? DAWG ? WON ? (@dawg_won) March 9, 2021

“What motivates me to force women to carry pregnancies to term are photos of shirtless men holding babies.” https://t.co/i7UUvJVdsw — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) March 9, 2021

Even if he isn’t secretly gay, that poster definitely shows what a raging misogynist Josh Hawley is — Nicoletta (@MissNicoletta) March 9, 2021

Josh Hawley is like oh yea and I had this A&F poster on my dorm wall because I've always been really against deficit spending pic.twitter.com/YFYeKXtRWL — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) March 8, 2021

TWITTER: "The New York Times is implying that Josh Hawley is gay." GAY MEN EVERYWHERE: "We don't want him." https://t.co/XhfONVjcw5 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 8, 2021

Josh Hawley also said about the poster on the ceiling above his bed that "it reflected his fervent stance against the re-manufacturing process for tires that replace the tread on worn tires…I'm totally against retreads…like a lot. Totally."https://t.co/ahG3M8S9wp pic.twitter.com/1zHF5bxtCc — Johnny ? (@JohnnyMuesli) March 9, 2021

Yeah, and my poster of Daisy Duke reflected my fervent stance in favor of wildflowers. pic.twitter.com/8IrazISYD1 — (((Ian Cluroe))) (@IDCluroe) March 8, 2021

This poster hangs above Josh Hawley’s bed. He said it stands for his fervent stance against gay actors playing gay roles pic.twitter.com/6fYlZJ0J94 — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) March 9, 2021

“Josh Hawley at Stanford: “Above his bed he hung a sepia-toned poster of a shirtless male model cradling a newborn; when asked by classmates, he said it reflected his fervent stance against abortion.” pic.twitter.com/v3psBWIXEF — JSGinDC 🇺🇸🇱🇹 🏳️‍🌈🍸 (@JoeinWashDC) March 8, 2021

