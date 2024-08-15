Josh Hawley‘s toxic tough guy routine continues to backfire.

The quick-footed senator ambushed his opponent, Democrat Lucas Kunce, Thursday morning at the Missouri State Fair. The confrontation occurred near the Governor’s Ham Breakfast. And, no, it doesn’t look like Hawley even said “good morning” first.

For 20 minutes, Hawley attempted to bait Kunce and invite him to a non-televised, unsanctioned debate. “It’s great to see out of your basement, Lucas,” Hawley said at one point, per the Missouri Independent. “By the way, are you gonna do any campaign events around the state or just media?”

Kunce, in response, asked Hawley why he’s so “weird” and “creepy.” (We’re wondering the same thing…)

Hawley and Kunce face off at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. #mogov #mosen pic.twitter.com/izAgXT3bpg — Kacen J. Bayless (@Kacen) August 15, 2024

Dressed in a pastel-colored flannel, Hawley is probably going for a “He-Man look.” Instead, the Manhood author resembles a little boy curated to his mother’s liking throwing a temper tantrum in public.

scrolling the QTs on this video https://t.co/iSIng8hSyd pic.twitter.com/vOfBrFdxWa — bryan metzger (@metzgov) August 15, 2024

Hawley is in the midst of a competitive campaign against Kunce, who’s raising more money than the Republican incumbent. Kunce and his killer thighs first appeared on our radar in 2022, when he ran for the Democratic Senate nomination.

Though Kunce lost that race, he won this year’s Democratic primary with 67.7% of the vote. The 13-year Marine vet is the only Missouri Democrat with ads running statewide.

After Kunce clinched the nomination, Hawley called for them to engage in a “Lincoln-Douglas” style of debate at the stare fairgrounds. The only problem is, his campaign didn’t ask permission. The State Fair Commission shot down the idea August 9, saying it doesn’t host political events. (The commission chairman said Hawley’s campaign never got in touch regarding the potential event.)

In other words, Hawley invited Kunce to a debate that was never happening… and is now berating him for declining.

Yep, sounds about right for the shameless grandstander!

Related* Josh Hawley practically foams at the mouth in another embarrassing temper tantrum The Missouri senator was questioning FBI director Christopher Wray over some sort of conspiracy involving Catholics.

Josh Hawley appears to have spit dangling from his lip as he berates the Trump-appointed FBI director pic.twitter.com/xMRgJSsNOu — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2023

While it’s true the Missouri Farm Bureau, a for-profit organization that endorsed Hawley, has volunteered to host a debate across from the fairgrounds, Kunce’s campaign says the arrangement would violate campaign finance laws.

There’s also the importance of airing the debate on TV. Hawley isn’t proposing any of the debates be televised.

That makes sense for him. Hawley maintains a lead over Kunce in deep red Missouri, though there’s been no polling in two months. Kunce’s superior fundraising operation implies there’s interest in an alternative to the antigay Republican.

Apparently afraid of exposing himself, Hawley hasn’t agreed to Kunce’s offers to debate on TV… even Fox News.

“Can you say ‘yes’ to Fox News? Can you say ‘yes’ to Fox News?,” Kunce asked Hawley Thursday.

Red, White, and Kansas City Blues https://t.co/6Ggajry0Mk — anthony musa (@anthonydmusa) August 15, 2024

Hawley, with a long history of ill-fated attempts to flaunt his masculinity, ignores Kunce’s question. Kunce also dinged him for supporting union-busting causes as attorney general before switching his stance in the Senate.

“He doesn’t believe in labor,” Kunce said. “He’s tried to remake himself in an election year because he knows that taking away our rights is not something that people want, and he’s scared about it.”

What’s that? Josh Hawley trying to remake himself into something he’s not?

Never!

