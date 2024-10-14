Harrison Butker and Josh Hawley look so cute together! But then they open their mouths, and spew regressive bile.

The chauvinistic Kansas City Chiefs kicker endorsed Hawley’s reelection campaign this past weekend, in conjunction with the launching of his political action committee. Butker says he wants his group, UPRIGHT PAC, to elevate the voices of Christian voters.

Hawley was there for his pal’s big announcement, in a tasteful jacket and fitted white t-shirt. The quick-footed senator looked mesmerized.

Awww!

Hawley was one of Butker’s most prominent defenders earlier this year, when the antigay NFL player delivered a college commencement address in which he implored graduates to disavow LGBTQ+ pride and women to stay home.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he lectured.

Though Butker delivered his address at conservative Benedictine College in Kansas, not everybody in attendance was thrilled with his atavistic message. One young woman described the experience as “f*cking horrible.”

But Hawley, whose wife is a high-powered attorney and argues cases in front of the Supreme Court, said he was “never more proud” to call Butker his “friend.” The quotation marks are necessary, because we’re quoting Hawley directly. But also…

While we are obviously against gay-shaming, sometimes it’s amusing to give homophobic Christian conservatives a taste of their own medicine. With that thinking in mind, we must say… Hawley posted a beautiful photograph of himself and the “butt kicker” on National Coming Out Day.

They look so happy together, strolling in the crisp mid-autumn air 🍂🍂🍂. (It’s not lost on us their little photo shoot took place on a football field. Nice touch!)

Sitting shoulder-to-shoulder, Hawley and Butker celebrated their partnership with a joint interview on Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

During the conversation, Butker reiterated his preference for women to stay at home; or in his words “step aside.”

“I was able to experience my wife now that we have three children, being able to be present with the children, I see that amazing bond they have. I go, ‘Wow, this is so important for our society,'” Butker said.

“There’s nothing wrong, there’s nothing shameful if you are a woman and you want to spend time with your family and raise your children. It’s not putting down anyone who maybe wants to go get a great education and have a career. But it’s more talking about how beautiful it is for women to maybe step aside and prioritize their family and spend time with their children and raise their family,” he continued.

Ingraham, a Dartmouth College grad who’s had a 40-year career in right-wing politics and media, nodded in agreement. (The Fox News host famously chided LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” when the NBA great veered into politics.)

Laura Ingraham to LeBron and KD: Shut up and dribble.



One thing Butker doesn’t mention, of course, is that his $6.7 million base salary allows his wife to stay home with their kids–if she so chooses. That’s a luxury most mothers in the U.S. don’t enjoy.

Hawley and other right-wing male politicians also never mention the economic privilege of stay-at-home mothering whenever they spout their outdated views on gender roles. The author of, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs, Hawley centers his image around reinforcing a 1950s-esque model of masculinity.

Except, his efforts often go astray, such as when he confronted Senate opponent Lucas Kunce in a pastel-colored flannel at the Missouri State Fair.

The same can be said for Butker, an NFL player whose own coaches don’t trust him to tackle. These two guys are perfect for one another!

Now, who wants to go home and tell their wives?

