Josh Hawley should maybe probably stay off Twitter today

The Jan 6 committee held another public hearing yesterday and it proved to be explosive.

Among the highlights was raw footage of President Trump rehearsing a televised speech the day after the Capitol attack. He told those filming him that he didn’t want to say the election was over, but merely that Congress had certified the result.

There was also damning testimony from an anonymous former White House security official about how Mike Pence’s security team were genuinely fearful of the threat to their lives during the attack on the Capitol.

Someone else seemingly fearful was Missouri Republican senator Josh Hawley. Earlier on the 6th, outside the Capitol building, Hawley had been caught on video raising a fist to the gathering protestors. Later on, as they began to invade the building, security footage showed Hawley running through a corridor to find safety.

The footage was introduced by Virginia Democrat Elaine Luria.

She said: “Senator Josh Hawley also had to flee.

“Earlier that afternoon before the joint session [of Congress] started, he walked along the east front of the Capitol.

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with protesters already amassing at the security gates.”

Many of those assembled at the hearing audibly laughed as the footage was played.

Immediate reaction to the vid: pic.twitter.com/XAv4jc2tjr — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) July 22, 2022

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many mocking Hawley.

Josh Hawley ran faster than Forrest Gump. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 22, 2022

‘Stayin’ Alive’

One particularly popular Twitter thread added a variety of soundtracks to the footage. Here’s Josh running to the ‘Chariots of Fire’ theme.​​

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 1: Chariots of Fire #January6thCommitteeHearing pic.twitter.com/tVCf2R5tUD — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

And Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

And how can we leave out ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees?

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 9: Stayin’ Alive pic.twitter.com/YRf1fFMEJb — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Here’s what others had to say.

Y’all better run to the polls like Josh Hawley ran from the insurrection. — Stephen Groves (@stephengrovesjr) July 22, 2022

Why would Josh Hawley need to flee the Capitol if this was all a peaceful protest filled with legitimate political discourse? — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 22, 2022

The Missouri Dems should host an annual Josh Hawley 5K as a fundraiser. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 22, 2022

Where does Josh Hawley like to do his shopping? The flee market. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) July 22, 2022

From now on, if political reporters ask Josh Hawley if he’s planning to run, he’s going to have to ask them to clarify. — Gregg Kilday (@gkilday) July 22, 2022

Following the rioting, Hawley condemned the violence at the Capitol. He has not yet responded to the footage shown at yesterday’s hearing.