Josh Hawley just got read to filth, as his tougher than expected reelection campaign heads into its final stretch.

The biggest newspaper in Missouri recently endorsed Lucas Kunce, Hawley’s Democratic challenger and a Marine veteran. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s editorial board praised Kunce’s working-class roots and pragmatic policies, such as red-flag gun laws and universal background checks.

But the board saved its strongest language for Hawley, whom it calls “quite possibly the worst sitting senator in America right now.”

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

OUCH!

The board brings up Hawley’s unfettered support for Donald Trump‘s efforts to overthrow the government, pointing out he was the first senator to challenge the election results. Hawley “stands apparent for his singular role in spurring the violence,” the board says.

The op-ed goes on to criticize Hawley for his opposition to aiding Ukraine and his lack of legislative accomplishments. Hawley has an “unparalleled record of demagoguery on the Senate floor, where he endlessly spews faux-populist sound and fury signifying nothing,” the board writes.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch endorses Lucas Kunce for U.S. Senate: "Josh Hawley is quite possibly the worst sitting senator in America right now. …" #mosen https://t.co/YTzeY7qHJ5 — Scott Charton (@ScottCharton) October 13, 2024

Even worse, Hawley often expresses his indignant outrage with an exaggerated baritone, in an apparent attempt to appear “macho” or manly. The author of Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs has been known to literally foam at the mouth during Senate hearings.

Up on his perch, Hawley spews anti-trans bigotry and rants about the Pride flag. But he doesn’t seem as tough when he sheds his suit and tie for tight t-shirts and pastels.

When Hawley ambushed Kunce at the Missouri State Fair, it looked like his mother had dressed him.

this could be solved if they kissed https://t.co/qXNhCWmS0w — Andrew Palmer 🎃 (@andrewdc_) August 15, 2024

On a similar note, Hawley spends a lot of time prancing around with Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who rose to right-wing fame due to his chauvinistic graduation speech.

Hawley has touted Butker’s endorsement, which apparently came with an accompanying photo shoot. The adorable couple posted their latest pic on National Coming Out Day.

Others picked up on the coincidence!

You and buttlicker are f@gged out baby https://t.co/NMhavxLAI1 — The Jay Agenda (@JayJurden) October 12, 2024

While Hawley may be barnstorming the state with the “butt kicker,” Kunce is calling in gay royalty. Andy Cohen is hosting a rally for the Democrat on Friday… with firefighters to boot!

Hey St. Louis! It's official — Josh Hawley is "the worst sitting senator in America." We've got to beat this guy. So join me and the Missouri Fire fighters rallying for @LucasKunceMO on Friday to make it happen! Sign up to join us: https://t.co/KI0dMrfQRm pic.twitter.com/z78ZHLcn5w — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 17, 2024

Kunce has always managed to catch the gays’ attention, partially thanks to his hairy, bulging thighs. He’s used those bad boys to troll Hawley for years, as well as rake in record donations.

Over the last three years month, Kunce has raised $7.6 million, more than doubling Hawley’s total.

Josh Hawley and I both know how to run… But as a 13-year Marine veteran, it's clear only one of us knows how to stand and fight for our democracy.



Send me to the Senate, and that’s exactly what I’ll do. Chip in ➡️ https://t.co/LQAdJjT0IR pic.twitter.com/mdbL1G5EHt — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) July 22, 2022

Despite his depleted funds, Hawley has used a private jet to campaign around Missouri, while Kunce travels the state in a mini-van. The Missouri Independent busted Hawley on his high-flying ways, reporting the senator’s campaign has spent nearly $140,000 worth of expenditures on chartered flights since the beginning of August.

Through the first half of the year, Hawley’s campaign spent $132,000 on charted flights.

“Missouri’s flyover country for this guy,” Kunce said at a recent rally.

Proving the point, Hawley was called out this week for leaving his store bus illegally parked while he skipped out of town. A St. Louis County councilwoman came with the photographic proof, and was not happy!

Hey Senator Hawley, I know you’re not around very often, but normally out-of-state travelers don’t just leave their bus illegally parked in six spaces when they head back home to wherever. The county asks you come back to MO to move your bus. #MOSen https://t.co/75WSxMq76o pic.twitter.com/leEmxH0h7z — Lisa Clancy (@lisadclancy) October 17, 2024

It’s worth noting that Hawley remains the favorite in deep red Missouri, which voted for Trump by roughly 15 points in 2020. But Kunce is putting up a fight.

And that’s before Andy Cohen and some firefighters campaign for him. Kunce’s coffers are gonna be stuffed!

We’ll see if the votes follow.

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.