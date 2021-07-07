Josh Mandel’s campaign staffers keep quitting because he and his girlfriend are “traumatizing” them

Former Ohio Treasurer/Republican clown Josh Mandel is getting a hard lesson in why you should never mix business with pleasure.

The Jewish Republican who accepts campaign donations from Nazis has lost three of his top fundraisers who had been working on his doomed U.S. Senate campaign amid reports that he and his campaign finance director/girlfriend, Rachel Wilson, have created a “toxic work environment.”

According to USA Today, Wilson is especially bad. She’s developed a reputation for treating subordinates like crap, “cussing them out” in the office, demanding they work 12 hours a days, berating them in front of others, calling them names, and even making them cry.

“Working with Rachel, she very much created a traumatic and hostile work environment,” a source familiar with the campaign says.

Other sources also say that employees told both Mandel and his campaign manager, Scott Guthrie, about Wilson’s abusive behavior, but nothing was ever done about it, which is ultimately what prompted fundraisers Falicia Mandel, Abby Burke, and Rachel Tilson to seek employment elsewhere.

In fact, Tilson and Burke quit on the very same day.

Texts messages obtained by USA Today show Mandel campaign staffers talking about the problem and expressing frustration over how neither Mandel nor Guthrie seemed to care.

Sources also say that Mandel and Wilson, who have been dating since last August, frequently get into “blow-out arguments” laced with profanity within ear shot of the entire office staff.

“They’d go out in the hallway and scream at each other,” another source alleges.

Of course, we already knew Mandel was an asshole. In addition to wanting to reinstate the “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” policy, despite having two gay cousins, one of whom served in the military, he regular takes to Twitter to spew Islamophobic garbage…

Judeo-Christian = willingness to fight for Good over Evil Radical Islam = Evil — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) July 6, 2021

Complain about pronouns…

Gender pronouns, climate change, and mask mandates have become a religion for Democrats. These people can’t be rationalized and negotiated with, they have to be defeated, embarrassed, and voted out of government. — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) June 11, 2021

Voice his support for “religious freedom”…

America: Freedom OF Religion, not freedom from religion. — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) July 3, 2021

And bitch about Pride…

Joe Biden allowed NYC to host a pride parade but canceled Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore, what’s his real agenda? — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) July 3, 2021

And as for Wilson, this isn’t the first time she’s been accused of being horrible either.

In 2017, she was caught on tape assaulting a campaign tracker when she shoved his camera as he followed Mandel, who was running against incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown at the time, on the campaign trail.

Juan Nino, a tracker for the Ohio Democratic Party, approached Mandel to ask about his affiliation with a SuperPAC pushing the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory when Wilson jumped out and pushed the camera away.

Jake Strassberger, spokesman for the Ohio Democratic Party, called it “completely inappropriate for candidates or staffers to get physical with anyone.”

When asked for comment, the Mandel campaign said it wouldn’t talk about staff departures or the allegations being made against Wilson.

“They are both single adults and try their best to keep their private lives private,” Guthrie said, adding that he wishes the three fundraisers who quit “the very best.”

