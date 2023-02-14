Joshua Bassett just got baptized at a pro-conversion therapy church and fans are worried

Photo via Getty Images

Joshua Bassett told MTV last month that the question he’s most often asked by fans is, “Are you okay?” His supporters are doubling down on the inquiry recently, as the young LGBTQ+ star has entered a sudden phase of devout religious fervor.

The actor, who came out publicly in 2021, has been posting vague Christian messages on Twitter and Instagram since January. Today, he took things to a new level with a video of his freshly performed baptism.

Bassett embraced his faith in front of the hundreds of congregants present:

There are plenty of LGBTQ+ Christians in the world, so this wouldn’t be the cause for concern many fans are taking it as were it not for Bethel Church’s history with the LGBTQ+ community.

Bethel has been publicly protested for years for openly promoting the incredibly dangerous practice of conversion therapy.

With the suddenness of Bassett’s turn into devout religion — he was just touring his totally secular music in December before returning to family for the holidays — some fans were already suspecting he may have been subjected to some form of conversion. His newfound association with Bethel is only serving to heighten their concern.

Following fan reactions, Bassett has clarified that he hadn’t examined the church closer before getting baptized there and posting about it to his millions of followers.

In the comments of his baptism video on Instagram, he writes, “I visited this church and happened to get baptized here — I was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them. My heart is for Christ and Christ alone!”

Under the “Beliefs” tab on Bethel Church’s website is a full page devoted to their “Beliefs on Biblical Sexuality“. In addition to things like a full section titled “Male and Female Are Fundamental and Essential Distinctions”, the church states that they are “often at odds over pieces of legislation” with the LGBTQ+ community.

It goes on to describe intersex people as “anomalies” with “disorders” that are the only exceptions from the “chromosomal reality” that sexuality should be limited to procreation between one male and one female.

The general consensus among Bassett’s supporters is acknowledgement of the many hardships he’s seen in recent years and fear that this church may be preying on him in a vulnerable time in his life.

Fans are also expressing concern for any young LGBTQ+ people who began to look up to him following his coming out:

So yea im worried about joshua bassett https://t.co/Hl2HnMSpx0 pic.twitter.com/f5mzZAOucI — walmart spencer hastings (@scorpiolover444) February 13, 2023

seeing lots of people make jokes about joshua bassett’s christian posts (and admittedly some of them are funny), but it’s genuinely so worrying that he’s attending an anti-lgbtq+ church—not just for him, but for all the young queer people who look up to him pic.twitter.com/V0Sn7G2smL — kirst ????? (@madeherIikethat) February 13, 2023

what concerns me abt the whole joshua bassett baptism situation isn’t that he’s become a christian – people have every right to follow any faith. it’s that he got baptized at a megachurch that openly condemns same sex relations and supports conversion therapy. — bec ? its always gabby day (@becsclub) February 13, 2023

idk man joshua bassett went thru some shit w his health and the olivia stuff and coming out as queer and talking about SA as a kid like such a vulnerable tough time and now hes acting like this and ppl think its NORMAL??!!! nah man no these mega churches PREY on the vulnerable — t (@tare_able) February 13, 2023

Joshua Bassett, a bi man, joining a church that actively supports conversion therapy is um… not good — Emmie is seeing Sabrina 5/1?? (@emmiesweeting11) February 13, 2023

i’m glad joshua bassett found peace, my issue here isn’t christianity but the place he got baptized in. bethel church is scary. they’re belief systems are faulty. i just hope he finds a better church cause bethel isn’t it. — mishy ? (@turbulentjett) February 13, 2023

I really hope Joshua Bassett failed to do a background check and was moved by the music or something because this megachurch is considered extreme even by other Christians pic.twitter.com/BDWObjoRmW — Ke’mani (@violetkyber) February 13, 2023

well. now i think bethel church has taken advantage of joshua bassett’s vulnerabilities. my issue is with having an idea of what he was struggling with before his public conversion, and now he’s being baptized at a megachurch that glamorizes conversion therapy. i hope he’s okay. — sarah (@SarahSchepp1) February 13, 2023

Joshua Bassett is clearly in a vulnerable time in his life and it’s sad a mega church like bethel prys on that. :/ I wish Joshua well and I pray he stays safe. — HARRYS WHORE (@mcnuggetmel) February 13, 2023

i am so deeply unsettled by everything going on with joshua bassett i just … something is not right — lydia ? (@BYERSWlFT) February 13, 2023

Subsequent to all of this, Bassett wrote on Twitter, “The gospel is GOOD NEWS for all willing to love and obey Him who keeps your heart beating.”

Even if he doesn’t continue forward with Bethel, it seems like he’s locked into this new phase of his life for the foreseeable future.