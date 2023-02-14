Joshua Bassett just got baptized at a pro-conversion therapy church and fans are worried

Joshua Bassett told MTV last month that the question he’s most often asked by fans is, “Are you okay?” His supporters are doubling down on the inquiry recently, as the young LGBTQ+ star has entered a sudden phase of devout religious fervor.
The actor, who came out publicly in 2021, has been posting vague Christian messages on Twitter and Instagram since January. Today, he took things to a new level with a video of his freshly performed baptism.
Bassett embraced his faith in front of the hundreds of congregants present:
There are plenty of LGBTQ+ Christians in the world, so this wouldn’t be the cause for concern many fans are taking it as were it not for Bethel Church’s history with the LGBTQ+ community.
Bethel has been publicly protested for years for openly promoting the incredibly dangerous practice of conversion therapy.
With the suddenness of Bassett’s turn into devout religion — he was just touring his totally secular music in December before returning to family for the holidays — some fans were already suspecting he may have been subjected to some form of conversion. His newfound association with Bethel is only serving to heighten their concern.
Following fan reactions, Bassett has clarified that he hadn’t examined the church closer before getting baptized there and posting about it to his millions of followers.
In the comments of his baptism video on Instagram, he writes, “I visited this church and happened to get baptized here — I was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them. My heart is for Christ and Christ alone!”
Under the “Beliefs” tab on Bethel Church’s website is a full page devoted to their “Beliefs on Biblical Sexuality“. In addition to things like a full section titled “Male and Female Are Fundamental and Essential Distinctions”, the church states that they are “often at odds over pieces of legislation” with the LGBTQ+ community.
It goes on to describe intersex people as “anomalies” with “disorders” that are the only exceptions from the “chromosomal reality” that sexuality should be limited to procreation between one male and one female.
The general consensus among Bassett’s supporters is acknowledgement of the many hardships he’s seen in recent years and fear that this church may be preying on him in a vulnerable time in his life.
Fans are also expressing concern for any young LGBTQ+ people who began to look up to him following his coming out:
I really hope Joshua Bassett failed to do a background check and was moved by the music or something because this megachurch is considered extreme even by other Christians pic.twitter.com/BDWObjoRmW— Ke’mani (@violetkyber) February 13, 2023
Subsequent to all of this, Bassett wrote on Twitter, “The gospel is GOOD NEWS for all willing to love and obey Him who keeps your heart beating.”
Even if he doesn’t continue forward with Bethel, it seems like he’s locked into this new phase of his life for the foreseeable future.
4 Comments
FreddieW
“There are plenty of LGBTQ+ Christians in the world”
Not according to the churches I attended the first 40 years of my life. And really, I can’t see the value in any gay person identifying as Christian. Life is too short for that battle.
wikidBSTN
Simply not accurate. There are plenty of Christian churches that openly support and advocate for LGBTQ rights. There are even individual Catholic parishes that do the same despite the hierarchy’s disapproval.
Don’t let your government make you a second-class citizen – and don’t let some religious bigots (no matter how powerful) divorce you from your desire to commune with God.
Thad
^ Oh, but there are. Sorry you didn’t experience them.
Go to any Pride parade or festival. Look past the few protestors (really? in 2023?) and you’ll find gay-affirming Christian groups of many stripes.
Somebody get Joshua to them! Especially to gay Christian musicians like Semler (who is quite popular among young Christians). Or Jason & DeMarco, who have been making music for years.
ScottOnEarth
The guy was baptized. So what? I can’t imagine caring about this in any way. People who are ‘concerned’ seriously need to look at their priorities.