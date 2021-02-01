Joy Behar explains why she identifies with gay people

Comedienne and The View co-host Joy Behar on her longtime support for LGBTQ people. Behar also added that she fears for the future of marriage equality given the addition of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and that the fight for marriage equality also inspired her to marry longtime boyfriend Steve Janowitz.

“I identify with the fact that gay people, once they are ‘out’, have to deal with that — they want to be honest, and yet people are out to get them. I find that that’s true on The View – I have been saying things and I have a lot of enemies on the right – people on Twitter etc who hate me, hate me, because of my politics. If I check their profiles, two words always come up: “Jesus” or “Trump” — as though I don’t love Jesus. I love Jesus, too. I’m a Catholic girl. I was confirmed. I love Jesus, too, so don’t tell me about Jesus. That pisses me off.”