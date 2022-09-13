Judge who allegedly said “being gay is an abomination to mankind” would like to keep judging mankind

If the measure of a good judge is impartiality, it’s probably best that Harriet Thompson remains off the bench.
The Brooklyn Surrogate Court judge was forced to step down last December pending allegations she used language denigrating people based upon their sexual identity and ethnicity. Details from a report by the Inspector General for New York are making the rounds now, and they aren’t good.
According to the NY Daily News, Thompson, who has still been enjoying her annual salary of $210,900 while not hearing cases, is alleged to have said, “I hate these gay white men” and “being gay is an abomination to mankind.” She also allegedly referred to an openly gay judge as “fat now, from all of the evil of what he’s doing.”
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
On another occasion, she reportedly said, “I do not like Hispanic people. They have a deceitful trait that goes way back to biblical times. The men are always stealing, and the women are no better. They lie, steal, and use their vaginas for anything they want.”
Thompson has filed a suit seeking reinstatement, claiming to be the victim of a targeted attack from the Office of Court Administration.
“I was subjected to a retaliatory suspension as a result of protected activity I engaged in after I reported questionable and likely unlawful conduct by the public administrator responsible for administrating the estates of such decedents,” Thompson claimed in April, according to the Law Journal.
“This case isn’t about racial bias, corruption, being a whistleblower, or anything else alleged in her filing,” court system spokesman Lucian Chalfen countered to the publication. “It is about serious misconduct on her part raising troubling questions regarding her fitness to sit on the bench.”
Thompson responded to the Daily News reporting that, “I’m entitled to my day in court, to my right of confrontation, and to my right of cross-examination. I categorically deny the allegations … You know what? It’s about integrity and character. That’s all I have. People lie, and people believe the lies.”
11 Comments
DBMC
Anyone who has come before her judge should get a mistrial.
G-Man
I totally agree with you!
RIGay
Agreed! Class-action lawsuit time!
James
What a hate filled loser. She should look at herself. She should not be a judge.
rand503
Simple test — Have two men stand in front of her and kiss. I’m sure she will reveal her true self at that point.
gregg2010
She’s not prejudice—she hates everybody.
RIGay
Was she ELECTED or APPOINTED? If elected, then this is it. If APPOINTED… impeach her sorry ass off the bench. Let her go back to sneering at people from the Customer Service Desk at Walmart.
missvamp
when you hate everyone that’s not like you, you’re a bigot. simple- end of story.
Kangol2
She probably should resign since she’s demonstrated she cannot be fair, to anybody really. The greater tragedy is that on our nation’s courts there are so many jurists full of bias!
bachy
I am sympathetic to everyone with a career in law, from policemen to judges. Day in and day out, they are exposed to the absolute worst people in society. In hearing criminal cases, I have no doubt that Harriet Thompson has encountered some utterly horrible white gay men, Hispanic men and Hispanic women.
The problem here is attributing their evil to being white gay men, or to being Hispanic. It is the obvious failure to recognize that the majority of white gay men and Hispanic men and women are contributing, law-abiding American citizens. Her statements are bigoted, do not reflect the appropriate level of critical intelligence, and we should not be paying her $210,900/yr to be making judgements on The Brooklyn Surrogate Court.
mikenyc352
Not that racism is ever based in anything but nonsense, I find it particularly nonsensical to talk about Latinx people as being bad since biblical times. Latinx people resulted from the start of the Colombian exchange which happened millennia after the end of Biblical times.