A judge just bench slapped Lindsey Graham like a little b*tch

A Georgia judge just threw the book at Lindsey Graham.

The anti-LGBTQ senator was served with a subpoena last week from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ special grand jury investigating ex-president Donald Trump‘s failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Graham’s attorneys initially responded by issuing statement saying that he fully intends to fight the subpoena, calling the whole thing nothing more than a “fishing expedition.”

“Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail,” attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin said.

But a judge ruled yesterday that, nope, sorry, he’s gotta testify.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered that Graham testify before the special grand jury on August 2, saying he is a “necessary and material witness” in Willis’ probe.

The jury wants to speak with him about those two phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff shortly after the 2020 election.

According to court documents, Graham “questioned Raffensperger and his staff about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

The filing also says Graham brought up accusations of widespread voter fraud, which have since been disproven.

The special grand jury has also subpoenaed seven other people, including Trump’s personal lawyer/sideshow act Rudy Giuliani.

In a statement last week, Willis said, “It is my hope that Sen. Graham will have a moment of quiet reflection and decide to bring truthful testimony before this grand jury that wants to hear from him on some very important issues.”

Graham’s office hasn’t responded to the judge’s ruling yesterday, but Twitter sure has a lot to say…

Last week, legal analyst Elie Honig and New York Law School Professor Rebecca Roiphe appeared on CNN to discuss Graham’s options should he try to fight the subpoena.

“This is not a usual case, of course. But in this particular situation, to subpoena somebody who is a sitting congressperson, you know, it’s significant and it shows how far-reaching this investigation is at this point,” Roiphe said.

“Does that speech and debate clause protect him? Is that going to hold water?” host Brianna Keilar then asked.

Both Honing and Roiphe agreed that Graham likely won’t be able to lean on congressional protections to avoid speaking to the grand jury. Turns out, they were right!

