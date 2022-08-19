This judge just blocked Utah’s anti-trans student athlete bill–and not a day too soon

Trans student athletes will be allowed to play on in Utah after one brave judge’s decision.

Judge Keith Kelly and the Third District Court of Utah granted a preliminary injunction against H.B. 11, blocking the new anti-trans law from being enforced–at least for now.

After a two-day hearing, the court concluded that “the Defendants do not offer persuasive reasons to categorically ban all transgender girls from competing on girls’ teams.”

This move is more than necessary, as we’ve already seen its negative effects spiraling out.

Just this week, two pairs of sore loser parents tried to report the girl who beat their daughters for being transgender. The investigation from the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) concluded that she wasn’t and the loser parents were lying.

UHSAA Legislative Liaison David Spatafore said that he had also received some other complaints about her, including one that said, “That female athlete doesn’t look feminine enough.”

This ridiculous situation is a symptom of transphobia that has been predicted time and time again; with the huge range of diversity in human sexual dimorphism, hunting people over biological differences is naturally going to effect cis folks too.

Just last year, two cis runners were restricted from competing in the Olympics simply for having higher testosterone levels than were deemed acceptable.

The testosterone limit was originally intended to target cases like Caster Semenya, an intersex Olympian runner, but naturally, the discrimination spilled over into affecting cis women.

This recently escalating trans panic joins the conservative crusade against drag queens and “groomer” allegations against the queer community in what seems to be something like a new age Lavender Scare.

Thankfully, there are still folks like Judge Kelly who have retained some sense.

“My husband and I are very relieved by this decision,” said Debbie Roe, a parent Plaintiff in the lawsuit. “We are grateful the court understood how much harm this law has caused, which has been a huge source of stress and trauma for our child.

“Our daughter just wants the same chance as other kids to make friends and play on the team she loves. Today’s ruling gives her the opportunity to do that.”