A judge just killed Matt Gaetz’s last hope for slowing down his teen sex trafficking investigation

If Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida was hoping that his former wingman, Joel Greenberg, going to prison might slow down that whole federal teen sex trafficking investigation he’s currently wrapped up in, he can think again.

A judge just ruled that Greenberg, who, along with Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend, has been a key figure in the ongoing probe against the antigay congressman, can have his sentencing date delayed 90 days so he can continue cooperating with federal prosecutors.

In May, Greenberg pled guilty to crimes including sex trafficking of a minor, identity theft, wire fraud, and conspiracy. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to provide “substantial assistance” to the feds in their case against Gaetz in exchange for having some of the charges against him dropped.

Greenberg’s sentencing was originally set for August 19, but his lawyer asked the judge this week if he could have the date pushed back so he can keep working with investigators, who are said to be nearly finished collecting all the evidence they need against the antigay congressman.

“Pursuant to his plea agreement with the Government, Mr. Greenberg has been cooperating with the Government and has participated in a series of proffers,” Greenberg’s lawyer, Fritz Scheller, wrote in a two-page filing submitted to the U.S. District Court in Orlando. “Said cooperation, which could impact his ultimate sentence, cannot be completed prior to the time of his sentencing.”

Scheller asked for an extra 90 days for both parties to “resolve a few outstanding issues” and U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell OK’d the request. Greenberg’s sentencing is now scheduled for November 18. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years.

As for Gaetz, he continues to deny any wrongdoing whatsoever while trying anything and everything to distract people from the whole thing.

Last week, he made a big show of inviting pop star Britney Spears to Washington, D.C. to testify before Congress about her conservatorship battle with her father. This week, he said he wanted to nominate Donald Trump to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker.

